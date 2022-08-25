Save up to $300 on gaming laptop deals in this week's Intel Gamer Days event

The Intel Gamer Days event is underway – an 11-day promotion that features unique streaming events, giveaways, and a whole bunch of gaming laptop deals.

As you'd imagine, it's the gaming laptop deals that we're most interested in here at TechRadar, and we've rounded up the best offers that we've spotted right here. In short, there are some great options for a range of budgets – particularly at Amazon, which has sections for entry-level (opens in new tab), mid-range (opens in new tab), and high-end (opens in new tab) machines.

If you're strictly on a budget, the best cheap gaming laptop deal we've found is the HP Victus 15 at Amazon for $699 (was $979) (opens in new tab). Not only is the discount absolutely fantastic, but the RTX 3050 graphics card, Intel Core I5-12500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD give this machine heaps of power for the price. It's one of the better cheap gaming laptop deals out there in our opinion right now, and perfect if you want an inexpensive machine for college for both work and play.

For higher-end gamers, we've picked out the Asus TUF Dash F15 for $999 (was $1,299) (opens in new tab) and this Acer Predator Helios 300 for $1,164.99 (was $1,299) (opens in new tab). Both are a bit on the pricey side for gaming laptops with an RTX 3060 graphics card, but powerful CPUs and 16GB of RAM ensure both should offer fantastic performance at 1080p. For a lightweight machine, the F15 is going to be the better choice, but we'd suggest the Acer for those who really value performance. While a bit older, the Intel Core i7-11800H in this machine is still one of the best chips on the market for gaming.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15 gaming laptop: $979.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $280 - The best gaming laptop deal in Amazon's 'entry-level' gamer budget range is this 15.6-inch HP Victus. This one has an RTX 3050 graphics card, Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which are both super up-to-date and really powerful for the price. Even though this is listed as a budget machine you'll get plenty of performance at 1080p if you're willing to tweak a few settings down.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop: $1,299 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - The best mid-range gaming laptop deal on sale is this Asus TUF Dash F15. It's a little on the pricey side for a laptop with an RTX 3060, but an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD ensure you're getting up-to-date specs. With its lightweight and super-slim build, this machine are also a great option if you value portability.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,299 $1,164.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $135 - Looking for even more power? Here's the best higher-end gaming laptop deal at Amazon today. While this Acer Predator 300 is again on the pricier side for an RTX 3060 machine, an Intel i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD give it a ton of power under the hood. It's a bit bulkier than the Asus above, but features a speedier Octa-core processor.

