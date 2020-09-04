Save $50 on gaming monitors in this Best Buy Labor Day deal

As part of the Labor Day sales happening this weekend, Best Buy is offering some pretty decent savings on gaming monitors. If you've been waiting a while to upgrade your display, and you want to get the most out of visually impressive PC games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, then a new monitor might be just what you need.

Below, we've picked out a selection of monitors from Acer, Alienware and Samsung that cover a range of different prices and specs. You can prioritize whatever you wish based on your budget – in any case, they all offer 144Hz refresh rate or higher, ensuring you'll get high framerates on the games you love, assuming you have the hardware to support it.

Check out our list of the best gaming monitors if you want our hard recommendations on the greatest displays you can pair with your PC. We'll take you through a few of the savings below, one-by-one.

Labor Day gaming monitor deals

Save on gaming monitors: From $219.99 at Best Buy

You'll find a range of gaming monitor deals available at Best Buy right now, with savings averaging $50 on each display. That leads to some nice price cuts on brands ranging from Alienware to the Acer Nitro line.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 27-inch IPS LED FreeSync Monitor: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This IPS monitor is 1080p, so only pick this up if you're happy playing your games at lower resolution. As a budget choice, though, it does offer a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, meaning this could be a good fit for someone who's just got their first gaming PC. View Deal

Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch IPS LED FHD monitor: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

This is a 1080p monitor with a 1ms response time, which might not be ideal if you want higher resolutions, but a generous 240Hz refresh rate is pretty appealing if framerate is important to you. Check out our review here.View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch LED Curved QHD monitor: $699.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 on this G-Sync-compatible 1440p monitor, which features 1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. If 4K isn't a deal breaker for you, for most modern PC players these specs will likely be up to scratch. View Deal

More gaming monitor deals

Check out some other gaming monitor price comparisons below:

We're sure to see more gaming monitor deals appear during Black Friday, but if you're looking for a cheap new monitor in the meantime, Best Buy has given you a few options. Don't miss the rest of the Best Buy Labor Day deals over this weekend.