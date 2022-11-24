Save $1000 on this RTX 3080-equipped gaming laptop from MSI this Black Friday

If you've been looking for a great Black Friday gaming laptop deal, this might actually be the best one we've seen yet. The MSI GP66 Leopard is currently on sale at Walmart for $1,399 (opens in new tab), a full thousand bucks off its retail price of $2,399.
Since it packs a powerful RTX 3080 GPU along with 16GB of RAM and an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the GP66 Leopard should be able to run just about anything at maximum graphical settings on its 1080p display.
Getting the best gaming laptop for you can be a challenge, but this is a level of price-to-performance that we haven't seen any other discounts match this Black Friday. If you want a high-end gaming machine for the best possible value, the MSI GP66 Leopard should be your first port of call.
Not in the US? Scroll down to see more deals in your region.
Today's best Black Friday MSI GP66 Leopard deal
MSI GP66 Leopard: was
$2,399 now $1,399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
This might be the cheapest gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 graphics card that we've seen so far. With an Intel Core i7 processor and an RGB keyboard designed in collaboration with the keyboard masters over at SteelSeries, this GP66 Leopard is a kick-ass choice of gaming laptop.
Some might disparage the GP66 Leopard for pairing such a mighty GPU with a screen that's only FHD, but we call those people fun vampires. 1080p is perfectly sufficient for gaming on the go, and at that resolution the RTX 3080 will guarantee good frame rates in any of the best PC games.
The screen also has a 144Hz refresh rate, making it great for fast-paced esports titles like Valorant and Overwatch 2 where frame rate matters more than graphical fidelity. The customizable RGB keyboard was designed in collaboration with peripheral manufacturer SteelSeries, makers of some of the best gaming keyboards.
If you want to see more of the best deals on gaming laptops, check out our Black Friday laptop deals.
