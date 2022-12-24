Save $1,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with Verizon, right now

Sure as death and taxes, every year sees Apple release a new iPhone, and 2022 saw its best effort yet across the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max options.

If you're currently using an iPhone 13 model of any description, it's likely not worth upgrading, but if you're currently using an older iPhone, Verizon is offering a huge deal for trade-in customers that can net you one of the latest and best iPhones with a huge discount.

If you've got an iPhone 11 Pro or later, you can get $800 off of an iPhone 14, or $1000 off the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max when you trade-in.

If you have the iPhone 11 or earlier, you can still get $800 off any of the iPhone 14 lineup.

It's not just iPhones that you can trade in, either, with Samsung, Microsoft, Google, and plenty more available with increased trade-in values.

Naturally, you'll have to get a Verizon plan to go with your new device, but doing so can save you a further $100, too.

The base iPhone 14 earned a four-star review from TechRadar, with our reviewer noting the lack of big improvements but noting its speed, camera, and display.

The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, earned not only 4.5 stars, but the review tagline "this may be the perfect iPhone" - high praise indeed. It, and its Pro Max sibling, offer an always-on display and the innovative Dynamic Island that offers a variety of uses at the top of the screen - like tracking your takeout order, for example.

