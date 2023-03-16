Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just AU$1,099 for Telstra Day: is now the time to buy?

Another Telstra Day (opens in new tab) has arrived and there’s big savings across a range of Samsung phones, with the standout offer landing on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. There’s currently AU$400 off this foldable, but the question is, is it worth it at this discounted price?

Boasting a stylish clamshell design, excellent performance and even an IPX8 water resistance rating, this handset is a great option if you want a device with a retro-inspired flip phone design. Buying a premium handset isn’t just about looks alone, it has to perform just as well to make it worth your hard-earned cash. And in that department, it’s ace.

In Australia, the Flip 4 gets the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that makes the phone tick along really well. And that’s enhanced with a generous 8GB of RAM. Plus, you’ll get at least another three years of OS updates and four years of security updates when you buy the foldable now.

We’ve seen the 128GB model of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 drop to about AU$1,116 previously, making this Telstra Day offer an even better one. So, if you’ve been keen on a foldable, now really might be the best time to pick one up.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB) | AU$1,499 AU$1,099 (opens in new tab) (save AU$400) This Telstra Day the standout deal is AU$400 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. With the option to buy it outright or on a plan, this compact clamshell mobile is one of Samsung’s latest. With a larger battery and faster charging than its predecessor, plus excellent performance, we gave this phone a solid 4-star review.

More Telstra Day deals

It’s also your first chance to pick up a saving on Apple’s latest colour for the iPhone 14. If you like a bright and sunny yellow, there’s AU$150 off both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in this delightful colour. Not a fan of yellow? This deal is also available across the entire colour range as well.

If you’re after a more budget-friendly phone, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has also nabbed a AU$200 saving. This mid-range handset comes with a vibrant display and great cameras for its price point, now down to an affordable AU$499.

Looking for a new internet plan? For the first six months you can save up to AU$30 a month across a range of Telstra NBN plans, plus you’ll get 12 months of Kayo Sports included in your subscription for free. These deals are available for one day only, so scroll down to check them out before they finish at 11.59pm AEDT.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 (128GB) | AU$1,399 AU$1,249 (opens in new tab) (save AU$150) With the latest colour now available, Telstra has slashed AU$150 off Apple’s latest handset. Now available in a bright and vibrant yellow, this snappy handset scored four stars in our review thanks to its quality build and TrueDepth camera that’s better than previous iPhones. • Want something a little larger? The iPhone 14 Plus also has a saving of AU$150 off, so you can pick it up for AU$1,429 from Telstra (opens in new tab) as well.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) | AU$949 AU$649 (opens in new tab) (save AU$300) The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers better performance than the the budget A53, but doesn’t skimp on design. With three cameras including a 12MP main snapper and a 120Hz 6.4-inch display, you can get AU$300 off this phone for today’s Telstra Day. Nab it either outright or with one of Telstra’s mobile plans to pick up this saving.

Here are some more deals from Telstra that aren’t officially part of Telstra Day: