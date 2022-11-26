Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date.

Luckily, although we're not even a year on from its release, Black Friday deals throughout November have shown that the company is happy to offer up some worthwhile Black Friday Samsung deals, which includes tablets like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The biggest discount that makes this once $1,100 (that's the starting price for the base model, by the way) such an appealing buy amidst our best Black Friday tablet deals, is that Samsung has knocked $200 off the asking price out the gate, and then shifted gears with an enhanced trade-in offer that can pull the price down to as low as $400, if you've got a worthy handset to offer in exchange. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals (US & UK)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $399.99 w/ trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's tablet line is seeing some noteworthy reductions this Black Friday, with up to $300 off out the gate, paired with a potent enhanced trade-in offer. In this instance, it's most powerful tablet ever – the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – can be had with $200 off the RRP, in addition to an enhanced trade-in that can pay out up to an additional $500, making the 128GB WiFi model drop to less than $400.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was £999 now £799 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is Samsung's ultimate tablet, packing an enormous 14.6-inch screen and plenty of power. Of course, with big power comes a big price, but Samsung itself has knocked £200 off the 128GB WiFi version for Black Friday (until November 30), making it significantly more affordable. The slate comes with an S Pen stylus too, so that's one less accessory to buy as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (512GB): was £1,399 , now £1,199 at Amazon

Samsung's best tablets are on sale at Amazon, including this amazing deal on the best of them all, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the 512GB version of Samsung's 14.6-inch Android tablet, and it comes with an S Pen stylus thrown in as standard. It may be more than most folks need, but if you want a tablet that can do everything, this is the one to buy.



This new 'ultra' class of Galaxy Tab doubles down on everything the company's slates are known for: split-screen multitasking (succeeding even in the face of Android's native ineptitude on tablets), rich stylus integration with ever-growing app support and functionality, some of the most powerful Android tablet hardware under the hood and a great AMOLED screen; in this instance, bigger than any previous Galaxy Tab S entry.

Samsung's efforts in connectivity and Windows integration mean this is perhaps the most viable of any Galaxy Tab S series slates as a wireless portable monitor too (although if you're not convinced, check out our roundup of Black Friday portable monitor deals), not to mention, that expansive AMOLED display renders this a great slate for enjoying media and, thanks to its size, even some cloud gaming.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Black Friday device deals include the 2022 Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99 - a new record-low. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday sale has the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $199 now $139 at Walmart

Walmart has the Galaxy Tab A8 for its cheapest price ever. It's one of the best budget tablets you can buy today, with a wide 10.5-inch screen, 32GB of storage, and 13 hours of battery life. The Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM ensure good performance for everyday tasks if you need an inexpensive slate for web browsing, media streaming and some light gaming.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $269 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's entry-level iPad on sale for $269. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, and today's deal is a record-low price.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): $599 $559.00 at Amazon

This early Black Friday deal from Amazon has the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $519.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

iPad Pro 11 (2021) – renewed: was $799.99 now $698.09 at Amazon

Amazon appears to have shelved its deals on box-fresh 2021 iPad Pros, replacing them instead with reductions on 'renewed' devices. Although the best savings on the iPad Pro 11 (2021) from the retailer look to have been and gone (reaching a peak $200 off on the day before Black Friday), you can still get over $100 right now. We're new just left wondering whether even bigger drops lie in store on Cyber Monday.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus (with Type Cover): was $929.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

A terrific low price for an older but still capable Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. The fact that the $130 Type Cover keyboard is included in the price, too, makes this an even sweeter bargain. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming, and more.

Amazon Fire 7: was £49.99 now £31.99 at Amazon

The brand new version of Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 Tablet is now down to its lowest-ever price. As a basic device for light browsing and streaming with a 7-hour battery life, it's exceptional value for money after this saving of around £20. Definitely consider the upgrade to a Fire Tablet 7 with 32GB of storage for just £10 more, should you want more space for files and apps.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

With this discount of almost 50%, you get Amazon's biggest tablet for much less. This snappy device, which boasts an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, comes with a brighter 10-inch display, Alexa support, and 32GB storage. All four colors, including lavender and olive, are discounted.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was £179.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Plus is now £70 cheaper and down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday. This entry in Amazon's range of tablets takes everything superior about the Fire HD 10 – including a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display and 4GB RAM – and adds the convenience of wireless charging, which makes it worth the upgrade.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £369 now £309 at Amazon

If you're looking for an Apple tablet on a budget, consider picking up the latest iPad 10.2 on sale for £309 (16% off) at Amazon, just £10 more than the record-low price. With a great Retina Display, speedy A13 Bionic chip, and expanded 64GB of storage, the 2021 base iPad is a great choice if you're looking for an all-rounder that doesn't break the bank. For shopping, browsing, streaming, and gaming, it's more than enough for most users.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was £649 now £529 at Samsung

Samsung's latest Android tablet is down to its lowest-ever price in this fine deal after a £120 saving. A lightweight and responsive tablet, this version of the Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11-inch display and a decent 128GB of storage. You also get a year of Disney+ from Samsung if you buy it now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (Wi-Fi, 256GB): was £899 now £749 at Samsung

Here's a big £150 saving on one of Samsung's newest Android tablets, which offers a large 12.4-inch screen and a generous 256GB of storage. Unlike iPads, you also get a stylus (the S Pen) in the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus box, plus a year of free Disney Plus if you buy today.

iPad Air (2022): was £1,029 now £869 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air fixes the shortcomings of its predecessor and serves up laptop-class M1 power too. This Amazon deal pushes the price of the 256GB cellular model down to only £20 more than the price of the WiFi-only version. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we described it as 'all the things that make Apple’s iPad great, in a stylish design.'