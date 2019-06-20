The best Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom deals in June 2019

While there is no doubt that Oppo doesn't quite have the brand recognition that Samsung or Apple have in the UK, the Chinese giant is here to compete with its recently released Oppo Reno deals.

This new device slides in at a price just below the likes of OnePlus 7 deals and Galaxy S10e deals and yet, offers pretty similar specs. You get a 3765mAh battery, a processor that can compete with most tasks you'll need to do on a phone, and a camera that can keep up with the rest of the mid-range market.

But its not just the mid-range pricing Oppo is gunning for, also releasing a second device to compete with the best of the best. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom deals may just sound like an upgraded camera but in actuality, its an entirely separate, more impressive device.

Packing in a 10x zoom camera to compete with the Huawei P30 Pro, a gigantic battery and cutting edge chipset, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has been packed full of top-notch specs. But like other top phones, that means you'll be paying a much higher price with Oppo Reno 10x Zoom deals

So if you're ready to see the best Oppo Reno deals and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom deals, you're in the right place. We've tracked down all of the offers from the cheapest contracts to big data bundles, so you can find the one that works for you.

Compare Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom deals:

Oppo Reno review in brief Excellent performance at a mid-range price SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.4-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP | Weight: 185g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 3765mAh Reasons to Buy Sleek and compact design Pop-up camera feature Excellent overall performance Reasons to Avoid No wireless charging Better cameras at this price

It may be from a manufacturer you don't really know, but the Oppo Reno benefits from a lot of cutting-edge smartphone technology. With an innovative pop-up camera you're getting full screen access. This is combined with an all day 3765mAh battery, a processor above its price tag and 6GB RAM, all features we would expect from some of the top phones out right now.

Read TechRadar's full Oppo Reno review