Massive Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

If you're looking to score a deal on Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets, then you're in luck. Today's Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets with up to 50% in savings and prices starting at just $34.99.



Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or you can cozy up with a new book from millions of eBooks options. You also won't have to worry about recharging your battery throughout the day because Amazon's tablets offer up to 12 hours of battery life and work with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.



Today's deals include record-low prices on Amazon's Fire tablets, and discounts like this are typically reserved for sales like Amazon Prime Day. We don't know how long Amazon will have the tablets on sale, so you should snag these bargains now before it's too late.

Amazon sale: Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon's cheapest Fire Tablet deal is the 2019 Fire 7 that's on sale for only $34.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Our favorite Amazon Fire tablet deal is a massive 50% discount on the Fire HD 8. That brings the price down to $44.99 which is the lowest price we've ever seen. The eight-inch HD display provides 32GB of storage, 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: $109.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - If you're looking for more power, Amazon's sale also includes the Fire HD 8 Plus on sale for $64.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The Fire HD 8 Plus packs 3GB of RAM, provides up to 12 hours of battery life and can be charged wirelessly.

More Fire tablet deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Fire Tablet deals and sales, and if you're interested in iPad offers, you can also see the best cheap iPad deals happening right now.