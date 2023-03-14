Looking for a cheap smartwatch? Get the Apple Watch SE for just $219 at Amazon

The words cheap and Apple Watch aren't typically used in the same sentence, but this deal from Amazon brings the latest Apple Watch SE down to just $219 (opens in new tab) (was $249). That's not only the best deal we've seen for the smartwatch but also a fantastic price for a feature-rich Apple Watch.



The 2022 Apple Watch SE was released late last year alongside the Apple Watch 8 as a budget option with all the basic smartwatch functions you love about Apple smartwatches. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, it still includes new health and safety features and costs a whopping $110 less than the Series 8 (opens in new tab).

If you want the essentials and then some with your smartwatch, you can't beat the Apple Watch SE, especially now that it's down to a record-low price.

Cheap Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still boasts a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features. These make the latest SE easily the best-value Apple Watch on the market right now.

The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 8 but with a much more affordable price tag.

While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app (which many might find unnecessary), the smartwatch includes an improved chip for faster performance and new health and safety features such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

You also get all the features people love about the Apple Watch, such as heart rate monitoring, activity tracking and sleep tracking. It also has the ability to receive notifications, take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

More Apple Watch deals

