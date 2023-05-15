Lenovo Memorial Day sale starts now with up to 76% off laptops, PCs and more

We're two weeks out from the holiday now and this year's Memorial Day sales are really ramping up. The latest to join is Lenovo with its set of Memorial Day Doorbusters, featuring up to 76% off a range of laptops, monitors, PCs and other computing accessories.

You can jump through the link above and browse everything for yourself, but we've also picked out some of the best laptop deals below as these are many of the standout offers in the sale. Whether you need a super-cheap device for basic use, a flexible 2-in-1 machine, or an all-around performer, you can find options below from $249.

Lenovo Memorial Day sale - 4 best laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e: was $1.059 now $249 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Never in a million years has this laptop ever been over $1,000, but today's sale price of $249 is a fair fee for a cheap device from Lenovo. Especially one that has 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD – a rare find in a device for around $250. Together, they give this otherwise basic and compact 11-inch Windows machine a solid performance boost for those on a tight budget so that it can comfortably keep up with everyday use, schoolwork, admin tasks, and general browsing.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $649.99 now $439.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

For a decent all-around everyday laptop, consider this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 now it's over 30% off in the manufacturer's Memorial Day sales. This device comes with a relatively middling AMD Ryzen 3 processor, but it's backed up by a 15.6-inch full HD display, 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. That means performance will be solid for light work and general use, plus you have loads of storage for files, photos, videos and applications.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: was $1,129.99 now $859.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

If you need a powerful device for more advanced work then this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is a great deal following today's $270 discount. It's packed with high-end components such as the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD for speedy all-around performance and load times. At 16 inches it's definitely less portable but would serve you well as a more permanent workstation.