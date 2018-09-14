The best iPhone XS deals and price to pre-order today

You can pre-order the iPhone XS starting today, and while Apple isn't incentivizing its new iPhone for 2018 with any deals, some US carriers are.

If it's the 5.8-inch iPhone XS you're after, you'll find a pretty consistent price across all American carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

We'll also be listing iPhone XS Max deals as they pop up throughout the day. A lot of times, US carriers will offer you discounts for old iPhone trade-ins or switching to their network from a rival.

Here are the deals we've found on the iPhone XS so far.

Verizon is the No. 1 network in the US, with robust signal and a lot of subscribers – for good reason. It'll pair nicely with the speedy iPhone XS, but expect to pay dearly for it. It comes in gold, white, and space gray.

AT&T and Apple go way back to the first iPhone, so it's natural to see them here with the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus at launch. Oddly, it's one of the few carriers in the US teasing the iPhone XS on its homepage. You can't pre-order from the official AT&T website.

We did, however, find prices for both phones through the Apple Store, so here they are – whenever AT&T does launch pre-orders on its site.

T-Mobile is one of the cheapest providers out there when it comes to data plans, and it's doing something a bit different when it comes to selling the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It's asking for a downpayment. This means that your monthly payments will be a bit more digestible.

Sprint and T-Mobile haven't merged yet and more competition means better iPhone XS deals. If you're not on the Sprint network, you can net some serious cash by switching over to America's No. 4 carrier.



When can I buy the Apple iPhone XS?

This is an easy question to answer: as expected, pre-orders begin September 14 and the new iPhones will be released on September 21. However, we saw delays with pre-orders of the iPhone X, so just because you buy an iPhone XS doesn't necessarily ensure that you'll have one in your hands this month.

How much will an iPhone XS cost?

As we predicted, these new iPhones are the most expensive phones Apple has ever released. While the base price of $999 is the same as the introductory price of the iPhone X, this line tops out at $1,449 for the 512GB version of the XS Max. The iPhone XS will cost $999 for 64GB, $1,149 for 256GB, and $1,349 for 512GB, while the iPhone XS Max will be $1,099 for 64GB, $1,249for 256GB, and $1,449 for 512GB.

Buying from a carrier

But we don't really expect you to drop that kind of money on a new iPhone. As with previous releases, there are always ways to get a discount, from signing up with a new carrier to trading in your old phone to simply waiting until to retailers start offering discounts.

We anticipate all the major carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint) to offer incentives to purchase an iPhone XS, most likely via trading in your old phone. For the iPhone X, Sprint offered up to $350 off when you traded in an eligible handset, while Verizon and T-Mobile offered up to $300 off with trade-in. You may have to sign up for a two-year contract or lease, perhaps with additional incentives.

Of course, they won't reveal their prices and options until Apple starts taking pre-orders, but expect them to try to outdo each other based on last year's offers.

Buying from a retailer

If you don't want to sign up for new service or trade-in your old phone (perhaps because you're giving it to a family member while you upgrade your phone), then maybe you'd rather purchase from a retailer. We frequently see the very first iPhone deals from storefronts on eBay, while big box stores will eventually offer discounts as well. Of course, you could also buy directly from Apple, but expect to pay full price unless you trade in an old phone.