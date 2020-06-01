iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals: get the best prices for June 2020

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro were released in 2019 and are available to order from all major carriers and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. To help you wade through all the different plans, we've listed the best iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro prices and deals that are available in the US today.

The Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, while the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a Super Retina XDR OLED display in either a 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch size. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro both have updated camera hardware with a Wide and new Ultra-Wide camera on the back of the iPhone 11 and Wide, Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro.



The battery received an upgrade with Apple stating that the iPhone 11 provides a one hour longer battery life compared to the XR, the Pro offering four more hours of battery life when compared to the XS, and the Pro Max offering 5 hours more battery life compared to last year's XS Max.



The iPhone 11 has a starting price of $699 for the 64GB storage model which is actually $50 cheaper than the iPhone XR was on launch last year. The 64GB iPhone 11 Pro is priced at $999, and the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at $1,099, which is the same price as the XS and XS Max when they launched last year in the US. Right now, Apple is offering up to $320 off the all-new iPhone when you trade-in an eligible device.

iPhone 11 deals from US carriers:

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Get up to $550 off the iPhone 11 with select trade-in

Verizon is offering up to $550 off the iPhone 11 with a select trade-in. You can also get a $150 Prepaid Mastercard and a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

iPhone 11 for $699 at AT&T | Get 50% off the iPhone 11 with a qualifying installment plan

You can get 50% off the iPhone 11 when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement with eligible wireless. You must add a new or existing account and the $350 in bill credits will be applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments.

iPhone 11 for $699 at Sprint | Order the iPhone 11 for $0 per month with eligible trade-in

Get the iPhone 11 for free with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You must trade in an eligible phone within 30 days of activation, and you'll see the credits applied within two months. You can return and upgrade to the latest iPhone any time after 12 lease payments. Plus, get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you lease a phone and bring your number to Sprint and save 50% off the Apple Watch with your iPhone purchase.

iPhone 11 for $699 at T-Mobile | Get the iPhone 11 for free when you switch and trade in an eligible iPhone

T Mobile is offering the iPhone 11 for free, via 24 monthly bill credits, when you switch and trade in an eligible iPhone. You must activate up to four qualifying voice lines and you'll receive the promo credits over 24 months.

iPhone 11 Pro deals from US carriers:

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Verizon | Get up to $550 off the iPhone 11 with select trade-in

Verizon is offering up to $550 off the iPhone 11 Pro with a select trade-in. You can also get a $150 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited and a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug.

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at AT&T | Save up to $700 off the iPhone 11 Pro with a qualifying installment plan

You can get up to $700 off the iPhone 11 Pro when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number or up to $500 off without port-in. You must purchase the iPhone on a qualifying installment agreement, trade-in an eligible phone and you'll see the bill credits over 30 months.

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Sprint | Order the iPhone 11 Pro for $41.67 per month with eligible trade-in

For a limited time, you can order the iPhone 11 Pro for $41.67 per month with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. At month 18, you can return it and upgrade to a new model, or buy it (via one lump payment or 6 monthly payments). Plus, get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you lease a phone and bring your number to Sprint and 50% off the Apple Watch with your iPhone purchase.

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at T-Mobile | Save up to $700 on iPhone 11 Pro when you add a line and trade in an eligible iPhone

T-Mobile is offering up to $700 off the iPhone 11 Pro when you switch from a carrier with a qualifying trade-in. You must activate up to four qualifying lines, purchase the iPhone Pro on a monthly payment plan, and you'll start receiving promo credits within two bill cycles after your trade-in is received.

iPhone 11 Pro Max deals from US carriers:

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, the bigger version of the 11 Pro, is priced at $1,099 from carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. Sprint is offering the Pro Max for $45.84 on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, and Verizon is offering up to $500 off with select trade-in and Unlimited. AT&T is offering up to $700 off when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off without port-in.

