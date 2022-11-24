I can't afford a gaming laptop on Black Friday – so I'm upgrading my setup instead

While there are plenty of great Black Friday deals on gaming laptops, even with big discounts they can be very expensive devices, and are beyond the budgets of many people at the moment – including me.

So, instead of dwelling on the fact that I don't have the money to spend on a new gaming laptop, I'm going to take advantage of the Black Friday deals season to invest in some more affordable PC gaming peripherals to upgrade my setup instead.

After all, there are more ways to improve your gaming experience than putting down large sums of money for cutting-edge tech. Buying a new monitor, headset or even a keyboard and mouse, can make a big difference to your PC gaming, and there are some great Black Friday deals that makes this a more affordable route to gaming bliss.

If you're like me and can't (or simply don't want to) spend money on a new gaming laptop, then below you'll find some of the best deals I've found on peripherals and other PC gaming upgrades that will give your gaming a boost without breaking the bank.



The best cheap Black Friday PC gaming deals

PC gaming deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Roccat Kone Pro Gaming Mouse: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thanks to its light weight, esports-level performance, and customizability, not to mention that unique honeycombed RGB lighting, we rated the Kone Pro a 4 out of 5 when we reviewed (opens in new tab) it. It’s looking even better now that it’s 50% off, dropping this powerful mid-tier mouse into the budget price range.

(opens in new tab) RK Royal Kludge H81 Mechanical Keyboard: was $89.98 now $62.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

From the H81’s long battery life and multiple types of connectivity to its satisfying and cushioned typing experience, this keyboard rightly enjoys a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon. And, though it already comes with a reasonably affordable price for a mechanical keyboard, it’s 30% cheaper for Black Friday. This is a great choice if your gaming laptop's keyboard is uncomfortable to use.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Alpha headset (Wired): was $100 now $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

HyperX's Cloud Alpha headset boasts great sound quality for its price. Plus, its comfort and resistance to wear and tear makes it ideal for younger gamers.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

At under $120, this is a gaming headset offer that you're not going to want to miss out on. We haven't seen many offers as competitive as this for a premium headset.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27GN75B-B: was $329 now $279 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a great esports gaming display, look no further than the LG UltraGear 27GN75B-B. With a full HD resolution, 240Hz refresh, and 1ms pixel response, you'll get outstanding gaming performance for a tidy discount at Newegg right now.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27GN800-B: was $462 now $266 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Get fantastic gaming performance at a great price with the LG UltraGear 27GN800-B, featuring QHD resolution, 1ms pixel response, and 144Hz refresh, all for 35% off at Walmart.

