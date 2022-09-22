Black Friday gaming chair deals 2022: what to expect

'Tis the season of rock bottom prices and unbelievable bargains, so it’s the perfect time to scout out unmissable Black Friday gaming chair deals. If your gaming setup is looking a bit worse for wear, it’s a great time to look at upgrading a few things. And what better place to start than your throne?

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 this year, but the sale season can span weeks with retailers offering pre-sales, early access member sales or exclusive discounts, and further price cuts in the run-up to the big day. And let’s not forget Cyber Monday which follows shortly afterwards.

Last year’s Black Friday saw a spending surge towards late November (via Adobe (opens in new tab)) and with the Amazon Black Friday deals going into full force at that time last year, that was expected. But what may come as a surprise, in the wake of a financially strained period of lockdowns, was a record holiday online spending of $204B. Toys and video games were the main drivers, but you’ll always need something to sit on while you’re playing with them.

Black Friday deals on gaming chairs might not sound as sexy as bagging yourself the best gaming PC or best gaming headset, but you spend hours using one. Your seat of power needs to be able to support you through your gaming sessions, no matter how long. And with the Black Friday deals season stretching over weeks, rather than just a single day, there’ll be plenty of opportunities to scope out the best gaming chairs for your budget.

The cost of living crisis and rising energy bills will be casting their shadow over the Black Friday deals season, but rest assured, we’re here to be as scrupulous as ever when it comes to bagging you the best bargains. We’ll be looking out for deals on the best cheap gaming chairs as well as the best office chairs, because let’s face it, sometimes the style and comfort of furniture marketed for gamers can be a little lacking. The Branch Ergonomic Chair, for example, is an excellent option for your work-from-home setup as well as kicking back to sink a few hours into powering through your gaming library.

Shoppers have been less inclined to splash out on pricey PCs during 2022, and with the ongoing PS5 restock issues, it could be the perfect time to spruce up your setup instead. We’ll dive into when and where the best Black Friday gaming chair deals can be found this year, and trust me, your spine will thank us for it.

Should you wait for a Black Friday gaming chair deal?

It depends. A lot of the gaming chairs listed in our buying guides have seen their lowest price at retailers fall at various points during the year. The selection in our most comfortable gaming chair guide is full of examples of this. Rock bottom prices have appeared in the spring, summer, and a couple in late November. The latter falls in line with Black Friday deals, but given that this isn’t a top category during sales season, don’t feel like you need to hold off until retailers announce their promotions.

That said, some brands have historically slashed prices during the Black Friday weekend. Secretlab is one and graced us with some great prices during last year’s Black Friday. Razer is another and rolled out seasonal discounts on both its chairs and accessories.

So if your gaming chair is showing signs of being on the brink of collapse and there’s a decent deal before Black Friday proper kicks off, you can comfortably pull the trigger on the purchase without wondering ‘what if?’. But if you’re after a more premium brand and can hold off, it’s worth waiting.

Black Friday gaming chair deals: our predictions

When will the best Black Friday gaming chair deals start in 2022? Black Friday 2022 will fall on November 25, but retailers will be pulling out all the stops on deals and discounts for a good few weeks prior. And there’ll undoubtedly be more discounts as we head into Cyber Monday. Last year, some of the best gaming chair deals were unleashed during Thanksgiving week. During lockdown, by contrast, saw deals popping up well in advance of the holiday – as early as October in some cases. That year was a pivotal one in terms of online retail vs brick and mortar stores, with places like Walmart and Best Buy taking their Black Friday sales to the internet. It’s worth checking prices throughout November, as well as Black Friday weekend itself. But as mentioned earlier, if you see a budget gaming chair you like with a wallet-friendly price before the big day, you should go for it.

Tips for buying a gaming chair over Black Friday

If you're researching your prospective shopping list, it can be difficult to work out where to start. However, there are a number of features that you should be looking at to work out whether a gaming chair is right for you. From materials to seat size, there's plenty to work through here, but having a strong idea of what you want to get out of this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming chair deals will yield the best results.

Adjustability

One of the first things you should check is the adjustability of any given chair. This is crucial for both ergonomics and making sure you pick up the right chair for your desk setup and space. We recommend choosing a chair that will at least allow you to adjust the height of both the seat and the armrests and the angle of the back. Most gaming chairs offer a lumbar support cushion or additional padding built into the chair itself, but, especially if you're shopping in the cheaper aisles, it's worth double-checking that this is included. However, an adjustable lumbar support cushion is far more ergonomic as you'll be able to fit the chair perfectly to the curvature of your spine.

Materials

While the vast majority of cheaper chairs offer PU leather upholstery, picking up a softer material like the SoftWeave Fabric of the SecretLab Titan may not be preferable for all users. Double-check the breathability of the material you're choosing, whether it contains any meshed webbing to allow heat to dissipate, for example. These soft chairs usually come at a slight price premium but won't be for everybody, so we'd recommend testing one out in a store if you can.



Frame and base

The best way to judge the durability of your chosen chair is by looking at the frame and base. A steel frame and aluminum base are a good combination offering a durable build quality that will last you far longer than plastic. However, some cheaper chairs are still built with this plastic skeleton to keep costs low, and while you're paying less now, it will need to be replaced far sooner.

Size

Make sure you're buying a gaming chair built for your size by checking the height and weight requirements of the base. Most mid-range and premium chairs lay out their height and weight recommendations, however, cheaper chairs sometimes forego a suggested height. In general, make sure your seat places you between 16 and 21 inches off the ground so that your feet are flat on the floor and your knees are at a 90-degree angle.

How to find the best Black Friday gaming chair deals

Working out exactly what you need from your new seat will help you find the best Black Friday gaming chair deal for you. That means researching the options available and keeping a list of features that you won't be able to live without as well as specs that you could drop for a significantly lower price point.

That means considering the materials, adjustments, back style, additional cushions, height, weight allowance, and size of your perfect gaming chair and finding out what you can get for your cash today. From there, keeping an eye on prices in the lead-up to Black Friday gaming chair deals will be essential, as having this background knowledge will allow you to quickly spot a worthwhile deal once the pressure is on.

Once you've found a deal, it's crucial to price check against other retailers. Things get pretty heated during the Black Friday weekend, and while bigger stores automatically price match their competitors, it's worth checking if you can find a cheaper price elsewhere or if other retailers are offering additional free gifts on top.

What gaming chairs do we expect will be discounted in 2022?

In terms of brands to keep an eye on, Razer and Secretlabs are the ones to watch. Last year, for example, the Razer Iskur Fabric dropped to its lowest price on Amazon with a discount of $150. The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair is another TechRadar top pick and it saw a $200 drop during Black Friday last year. The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is also a likely candidate after it got a pretty big $130 discount back in April.

Black Friday is the optimal time to see discounts on the pricier gaming chairs, especially on household names like these.

Last year's best Black Friday gaming chair deals

Here's a brief look at some of the best Black Friday gaming chair deals from last year. Keep these prices in mind when looking at the offers this year to see how they stack up and what's a good discount to look out for in November.

The 3 best gaming chairs to look for on Black Friday

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Secretlab Titan Best gaming chair for plush comfort

The SecretLab Titan is almost always in the top 5 when it comes to picking the best gaming chair. It's not hard to see why. The racing seat-style design is far more subtle compared to other manufacturers so you can get away with using it as an office chair, too. Sure, it's a bit pricey, but you definitely get your money's worth with this one.

The SecretLab Titan is almost always in the top 5 when it comes to picking the best gaming chair. It's not hard to see why. The racing seat-style design is far more subtle compared to other manufacturers so you can get away with using it as an office chair, too. Sure, it's a bit pricey, but you definitely get your money's worth with this one.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair T3 Rush Understated beauty

The Corsair T3 Rush lacks that over-the-top gamer design that can put off many from a purchase. In fact, it basically looks like any other computer chair out there. It's certainly a more premium one, though, and that comes through in just how comfortable it is. That's all thanks to the breathable soft fabric exterior, memory foam lumbar support and extremely customizable backrest position.

The Corsair T3 Rush lacks that over-the-top gamer design that can put off many from a purchase. In fact, it basically looks like any other computer chair out there. It's certainly a more premium one, though, and that comes through in just how comfortable it is. That's all thanks to the breathable soft fabric exterior, memory foam lumbar support and extremely customizable backrest position.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Iskur A solid first effort

This is Razer's first foray into the world of gaming chairs we're suitably impressed with it. It shies away from the RGB lighting displays of its other gaming peripherals and instead focuses on delivering a high-quality gaming throne with a solid and comfortable build that rounds out your Razer-filled set-up quite nicely.

This is Razer's first foray into the world of gaming chairs we're suitably impressed with it. It shies away from the RGB lighting displays of its other gaming peripherals and instead focuses on delivering a high-quality gaming throne with a solid and comfortable build that rounds out your Razer-filled set-up quite nicely.