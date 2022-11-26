Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2022: the best savings available right now

The Cyber Monday gaming chair deals are almost upon us, the final day of the ever-expanding Black Friday sales period is just a day away. The window to get a discounted gaming chair is rapidly closing.

There's a host of Cyber Monday deals already appearing as November 28 closes in, many are running on from Black Friday, but new discounts are always dropping. We're curating the very best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals here, whether you're after a top-of-the-range gaming chair, a cheaper seat, or something that has bunny ears and a tail.

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals in the US

Insignia Essential PC Gaming Chair: was $180 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - While decidedly no-frills, this Insignia gaming chair has everything you need for a comfortable ergonomic experience that's perfect for work and play situations.



Arozzi Mugello Special Edition Gaming Chair | was $280 now $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This is one of the cheapest prices that we've witnessed on the Arozzi Mugello Special Edition to date. This chair generally hasn't hovered under the $200 mark much in 2022, so this could be a worthwhile investment.

AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair | was $399 now $269 at Best Buy

Save $130 - This is a massive discount on the AKRacing Core Series EX which takes the chair itself down to well under the $300 mark. We can't say that this has happened much in the past, so it could be worth rolling the dice on it here.

Razer Iskur X | was $400 now $284.99 at Best Buy

Save $115 - The Razer Iskur X may lack its bigger sibling's 4D armrests and ergonomic adjustable lumbar support, but we think it's still an excellent chair at well under $300. This deal makes this model one of the cheapest prices it has ever been to date, too.



Corsair T3 Rush | was $320 now $294.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - While it may not sound like the most exciting Black Friday gaming chair deal, we haven't seen the T3 Rush dip below $300 too often this year, so if this is the chair you've had your eye on, this discount could be the drop you've waited for.



Razer Enki Gaming Chair | was $400 now $339.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The Razer Enki is one of our favorite gaming chairs that we gave a near-perfect 4.5-star rating to. It doesn't happen every day, that's for sure, and you can get this top model at under $350. That's a price we've only seen once or twice to date ever.



AKRacing Core Series SX-Wide Extra Wide | was $500 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Are you someone on the bigger and taller side of the spectrum? Not to worry. This chair supports heights of up to 6ft4 and has a max weight capacity of 290 lbs. It's built with wider frames in mind at a rate we hardly ever see on larger chairs like this.



Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic | Was $589 now $484 at Secretlab

(opens in new tab)Save $105 - This is one of the deepest discounts we've seen on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 model in its classic variant. It is our number-one pick for the best gaming chair on the market at a price point rarely seen this year, too.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 | House Stark | Was $659 $524 at Secretlab

Save $135 - If you're a Game of Thrones fan then you may want to consider this Titan Evo House Stark edition, which is the perfect throne for any king or queen.

Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA Leather | $999 $749 at Secretlab

Save $250 - The largest discount is reserved for the Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA model. While more expensive than other options, this variant gets you genuine leather as opposed to the usual Neo Hybrid synesthetic variety.



Cyber Monday gaming chair deals in the UK

ADX Firebase Core 21: was £119 £99.99 at Currys

Save £19 - It's not the deepest discount we've ever seen but this ADX Firebase Core 21 chair certainly kicks all the boxes you could want out of a budget seat at under £100.



X Rocker Maverick: was £130 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - At just under £100, the X Rocker Maverick is a great ergonomic gaming chair from one of the largest brands out there!



Razer Tarok Gaming Chair: Was £279 now £199 at Currys

(opens in new tab)Save £80 - This looks like a great price for the stylish and comfy gaming chair. If you have the patience to wait for further deals as we get closer to Black Friday then you could be rewarded with an even lower price.



Corsair T1 Race: was £299 now £269 at Currys

Save £30 - This is one of the more competitive prices that we've seen on the Corsair T1 Race. While not a necessarily massive discount, this offer does take the chair down to under the £270 mark, which is a rarer sight for sure.



Corsair T2 Road Warrior | was £350 now £306.96 at Amazon

Save £43 - The Corsair T2 Road Warrior has bumped up in price since earlier this week, no longer bearing its sub-£250 discount. It's still a fantastic gaming chair, though, and we'd still recommend it if you've got the budget.



Razer Enki | was £400 now £299.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - This is an amazing price on the Razer Enki. While not quite the cheapest we've seen on one of our favourite chairs, it's a price that's a hard value to argue against as it's well under £300 right now.



Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA Leather | Was £964 now £564 at Secretlab

Save £400 - The largest discount is reserved for the Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA model. While more expensive than other options, this variant gets you genuine leather as opposed to the usual Neo Hybrid synesthetic variety.

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals start in 2022? With Cyber Monday less than two days away, we already see plenty of online discounts. Most of those are being carried over from Black Friday, so they should remain in place until Cyber Monday ends on November 28. While we've traditionally seen the biggest Cyber Monday gaming chair deals released on the day itself, retailers have launched their sales earlier than usual in recent years. The likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy routinely release deals earlier than normal these days, so there's a bounty of gaming chair savings and offers to be had right now. It's worth keeping tabs on any early deals by bookmarking this page, then, and make sure you check back here regularly for more details on deals as and when they drop.

What Cyber Monday gaming chairs deals do we expect to see in 2022? Typically, there are certain gaming chair manufacturers worth keeping an eye on during Cyber Monday, as they have a habit of offering pretty significant discounts. We saw some fantastic reductions from Secretlab last year on a range of chairs, including the Titan and Omega. Secretlab is one of the best chair manufacturers around, so it's worth keeping an eye on the company again to see if it offers more savings in and around Cyber Monday. Amazon and Walmart are also worth watching if you're not looking for a particular gaming chair brand. Both retailers offer discounts on brands ranging from budget to high-end and, last year, we saw deals on the DXRacer Racing Series at Walmart and discounts on several AKracing models at Amazon. Expect more of the same in 2022.

What will the demand be like for Cyber Monday gaming chair deals? Given the number of people working from home due to the pandemic, 2020 saw a surge in demand for ergonomic office furniture, which continued into 2021. This, paired with logistical issues that some companies had with shipping larger products, meant that we didn't see a huge amount of brilliant deals. However, with a big push to return to offices, the supply issues of 2020 and 2021 are largely resolved. Bringing not just availability, but bigger discounts because the stock is harder for suppliers to shift.

Tips for buying a gaming chair over Cyber Monday

If you're researching for your prospective shopping list, it can be difficult to work out where to start. There are, though, a number of features that you should be looking at to determine whether a gaming chair is right for you.

From materials to seat size, there's plenty to work through here. But having a strong idea of what you want to get out of this year's Black Friday gaming chair deals will yield the best results. With that in mind, take a look at our tips below:

Adjustability

One of the first things you should check is the adjustability. This is crucial for ergonomics and ensuring you pick up the right chair for your desk setup and space. We recommend choosing a chair that will allow you to adjust the height of the seat, the armrests, and the angle of the back, at the very least. Most gaming chairs also offer a lumbar support cushion or additional padding built into the chair itself. But, especially if you're shopping in the cheaper aisles, it's worth double-checking that this is included. An adjustable lumbar support cushion is far more ergonomic, too, as you'll be able to fit the chair perfectly to the curvature of your spine.

Materials

While the vast majority of cheaper chairs offer PU leather upholstery, picking up a softer material like the SoftWeave Fabric (as seen on the SecretLab Titan) may not be preferable for all users. Double-check the breathability of the material you choose, such as whether it contains any meshed webbing to allow heat to dissipate. These soft chairs usually come at a slightly higher price and won't be for everybody, so we'd recommend testing one out in a store before jumping online to search for deals.



Frame and base

The best way to judge the durability of your chosen chair is by looking at the frame and base. A steel frame and aluminum base are a good combination, offering a durable build quality that will last you far longer than plastic. Some cheaper chairs are still built with this plastic skeleton to keep costs low, and, while you're paying less now, it will need to be replaced far sooner. Bear this in mind if you're opting for something far cheaper than it should be.