Black Friday PS5 monitor deals 2023 - what you can expect and early discounts

Black Friday PS5 monitor deals offer you a great chance to upgrade your setup if you're in the market for a new way to get the best out of your PlayStation 5.

We've already seen some fantastic Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, and we even got another round of these with October's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. Here's hoping that the discounts aren't slowing down, and we'll see even more discounts in this year's Black Friday gaming deals come November 24. After all, tech like monitors (and TVs) are some of the most common deals we see - it's often the case of 'the larger the price tag, the harder they fall' with such high-ticket items during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The best Black Friday PS5 monitor deals stand out not only for the significant discount in price but also for the fantastic specs that the screens can offer. There are a ton of great monitors out there, but we've made sure to collate our top picks so you don't have to waste any time. So stay tuned to make the most of all the offers by following our list of tips below.

Black Friday PS5 monitor gaming deals in the US

Gigabyte AORUS FI32U: was $749.99 now $549.99 on Amazon

Save $200 - The 4K capability and 144Hz refresh rate in this monitor ensures that you'll get the best out of your PS5. While this is about $50 off the lowest price we've ever seen for this product, it's very likely that we'll further price drops as we get closer to Black Friday. Price Check: Best Buy - $699.99

Samsung Odyssey G5 LC27G55TQBUXXU 32": was $349.99 now $330.12 at Amazon

Save $21 - If you want a smaller and sharper display to team up with your PS5, then this is a great option. This is the price that went back up recently, but hopefully, it's just gearing for another discount before the sales period. Price Check: Best Buy - $369.99

SAMSUNG Odyssey Neo G7: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - This is a fantastic saving on one of Samsung's best gaming monitors. This is $100 off the lowest price, which was around last Black Friday. So if you want to get a bit extra off, you can wait a little longer. However, this is still a great deal. Price Check: Walmart - $957.06 | Best Buy - $899.99

Acer Nitro KG241Y: was $173.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Save $54 - This fantastic monitor has been milling around this cheap discount for a while now. As we're still relatively far away from Black Friday, it may be best to hold tight and wait to see if the price drops further. Price Check: Walmart - $179.24 | Best Buy - $169.99

LAEFLAEK 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Walmart

Save $70 - This is a fantastic deal for this portable monitor. If you're on the move or aren't quite ready for a big set-up, then this compact monitor is just for you. Price Check: Amazon - $129.99

Samsung curved VGA monitor: was $149 now $129 at Walmart

Save $20 - This compact curved monitor is excellent value for money if you're simply looking for a cheap piece of hardware to coincide with your PS5. This is almost the cheapest we've seen for this monitor, but hopefully, we'll see further discounts. Price Check: Amazon - $143

LG UltraGear gaming monitor: was $169.99 now $139 at Amazon

Save $30 - Despite this being a great discount for the high refresh rate monitor, it's not the best we could hope for. A recent price hike has meant that it is well off the lowest-ever price, something that will hopefully change as we get closer to Black Friday. Price Check: Walmart - $139

ASUS TUF gaming monitor: was $199 now $189 at Amazon

Save $10 - While this isn't the lowest price we've seen the ASUS TUF drop recently, it is on its way down to it. As we get closer to Black Friday, be sure to keep a look out for any further discounts. Price Check: Best Buy - $283.99



KOORUI 27'' gaming monitor: was $211.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Save $42 - This ultra-thin monitor is a fantastic and stylish addition to any gaming set-up. The current discount is great, but it's not the lowest we've ever seen, so be sure to keep an eye out closer to Black Friday. Price Check: Walmart - $169.99

Xgaming 27'' Curved Gaming Monitor: was $199.99 now $159.68 at Walmart

Save $40 - This is a great price if you're looking for a curved monitor that'll expand your horizons for the PS5. We'll hopefully see the price drop further in the coming month. Price Check: Amazon - $179.99

Black Friday PS5 monitor gaming deals in the UK

ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q: was £359.99 now £319.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - While this monitor may not have the flashiest features, it still gets the job done on a modest budget. Now the price is at a discount again. This is the second cheapest we've seen the ASUS since last December, and we'll likely see it drop in price more. Price Check: Argos - £219