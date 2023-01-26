Huge sitewide sale knocks 75% off Lenovo Thinkpad laptops and more

There's a huge site-wide sale happening over at Lenovo right now, offering absolutely massive discounts (opens in new tab) on fantastic laptops for both work and casual use.

We've rounded up some of our favorite laptop deals from the sale below, and take special note of the various coupon codes you'll need to enter at checkout to get the biggest discounts. Some of today's savings are hitting upwards of 50% off, so make sure you don't forget the code if you're on the hunt for serious bargains.

Highlights include a massive 67% off the latest ThinkPad X13, which is currently going for $1,076 (was $2,272) (opens in new tab) with the code THINKPADYPWWPW1. A combination of an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes this lightweight 13.3-inch machine a great pick if you're looking for one of the best ultrabooks on the market right now at a reasonable price.

Too pricey? Consider something like this ThinkBook 15 for $613.99. You can use the code THINKYPWWP at checkout to knock a whopping 52% off this great mid-range machine, which features a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For the price, this one is up there with the best laptops you can buy - especially if you're looking for something that can handle working from home smoothly.

It's worth noting that it's not just laptops on sale at Lenovo today. If you're interested in discounts on printers, desktops, tablets, and accessories, head over to the main sales page (opens in new tab).

Today's best Lenovo laptop deals

(opens in new tab) IdeaPad 1i 14-inch laptop: was $374.99 now $256.86 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Use the code IDEASALE at checkout to score 31% off this already-cheap IdeaPad 1i. For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this one if you're simply looking for a machine to cover the basics. While not super high-end, the Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD are fine if you're just streaming, browsing, or using your laptop to shop online. At 14-inches, this one is decently sized but won't break the bank for those who are budget conscious.

(opens in new tab) IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop: was $709.99 now $509.77 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Moving up in budget will score you a great deal on this mid-range15.6-inch IdeaPad 3. Make sure to use the code IDEASALE to knock a superb 31% off this machine which features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. A larger storage drive and an extra helping of RAM will give this one better multi-tasking performance and plenty of space for all your files.

(opens in new tab) ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 laptop: was $1,279 now $613.92 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Another great mid-range choice, you can use the code THINKYPWWP to knock a huge 52% off the usual price on this ThinkBook 15. This is arguably our top pick if you're looking for a utilitarian and well-costed machine for work but need a bit of power under the hood. This one's packing in an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which ensures it has plenty of headroom for most professional applications.

(opens in new tab) ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 14-inch laptop: was $3,039 now $886.31 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Use the code THINKPADYPWWPW1 at checkout to get this 14-inch ThinkPad T14s for well under half-price in today's laptop deals at Lenovo. This is another superb work-horse machine thanks to its 11th gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Having an expanded set of RAM in particular is going to enable this one to handle plenty of Chrome tabs or more demanding spreadsheets.

(opens in new tab) ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 13-inch laptop: was $3,349 now $1,076 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

We're getting up there in price now but you can use the code THINKPADYPWWPW1 at checkout to knock a massive 67% off this ThinkPad X13 today at Lenovo. While a hefty jump in price over the previously featured models, this one features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which means it's able to compete with the very best laptops on the market. While overkill for most casual applications, those who need some power for creative and production apps should consider this one.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $2,199 now $1,499 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Speaking of serious power, the best gaming laptop deal on the entire Lenovo site right now is this Lenovo Legion 5. While pricey, this is one superbly speedy machine thanks to its RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and brand-new Ryzen 7 6800H processor. These are all really high-end components and an excellent $700 price cut makes this one of the better value RTX 3070 TI gaming laptop deals out there right now.

