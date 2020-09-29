Get three-months of Amazon Kids Plus for only $1 in this early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t take place until October 13 and 14, but we’ve seen a number of enticing early deals pop up – and this Amazon Kids Plus offer is no exception. Right now, Amazon is offering a three-month family plan subscription for just $0.99, which is a savings of $29.

It can be hard to keep kids entertained, and it can be even more difficult to provide suitable content that’s educational as well as safe for the little ones. Amazon Kids Plus is a streaming service that’s suitable for children aged three to 12, and offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, books, movies, games and more, many of which are educational.

If you’re constantly trying to find something to keep your children preoccupied, then, an Amazon Kids Plus membership should be on your radar.

Amazon Kids Plus deal:

Amazon Kids Plus Family Plan: $29.99 $0.99 on Amazon

Enjoy unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly content, including movies, books and educational games and apps. Starting at $2.99 per month, this deal nets you three months for just $0.99. Offer ends October 12.View Deal

This early Prime Day deal is sure to go down well with the whole household, and should give you peace of mind (and hopefully some peace and quiet in the process) knowing your child is enjoying a variety of suitable content.

We'll be bringing you all the best deals from Amazon Prime Day in October, so keep it locked to TechRadar to snag the biggest discounts on everything from the best OLED TV to the best over-ear headphones.