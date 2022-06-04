Forget Prime Day - get this 58-inch 4K TV for just $288 at Walmart's rival sale

Forget Amazon Prime Day - you can shop epic deals right now at the rival Walmart Plus Weekend sale like this 58-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn. that's on sale for just $288 (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal for a big-screen 4K smart TV.



While this Onn. set isn't the best TV in the world, you're still getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The smart TV also comes with the Roku experience, so you can stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. The compatible Roku app also always you to search for titles, launch shows and adjust the volume completely hands-free.



Like Amazon Prime Day, to shop deals at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale, you must be a Walmart Plus member. Membership perks include free grocery delivery and shipping, plus a limited-time $20 gift card with your first purchase. See more of Walmart's best TV deals below and keep in mind, these offers end on Sunday.

Today's best cheap TV deal

(opens in new tab) Onn. 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $378 $288 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get this Onn. 4K set for just $288 at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more.

More TV deals from Walmart

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $358 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Another If you're looking for a budget option at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale is this 50-inch 4K TV from Vizio on sale for just $298. An incredible value, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities with a voice-enabled remote.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $338 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Another budget TV deal is this Hisense 58-inch 4K TV in Walmart's Plus Weekend sale. The Hisense TV packs smart capabilities with the Roku experience, so you can stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

(opens in new tab) RCA 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $439 $278 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - Walmart's always great for cheap TVs and today's best Memorial Day TV deal at the retailer is on this 55-inch RCA. Decently sized, the cheap 4K display still manages to pack in support for HDR, voice assistant compatibility (via LG's thinQ AI), and a whole lot of your favorite streaming apps built right in. If you're looking for a feature-packed TV that doesn't break the bank, this one's a great option.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch X80J 4K TV: $1,399.95 $698 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $702 – Here's a massive price cut on the 65-inch Sony A80J 4K TV that brings the high-end set back to its lowest ever price. As well as support for 4K resolutions, this model comes with Dolby Vision HDR that delivers superior lighting, richer blacks and more vivid colors. This is a great option for watching films and shows without paying the full premium price for an OLED TV.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,549.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $950 - The Walmart Plus Weekend sales event has the stunning LG C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,549.99 - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $50 less than Amazon's current deal. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

See more of today's best cheap TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now.