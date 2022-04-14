ExpressVPN deal: Get the world's best VPN with free cloud backup from Backblaze

In our latest round of VPN testing, ExpressVPN came out as the overall winner - once again. The provider beat its competitors on pretty much all the fronts, desereving its place once again at the top of our list.

If you're not yet a subscriber, but like the idea of getting the benefit of all the privacy tools and unblocking smarts ExpressVPN has to offer, then you should ensure that you take advantage of its current offer that bundles in not one, but two freebies.

TechRadar readers that want to sign up to its best value one-year plan, will enjoy three extra months of protection for free together with a whole year of cloud backup from Backblaze without any added cost.

Ready to protect your digital privacy? Read on to discover how to benefit from this tempting deal as well as what makes ExpressVPN our favorite provider right now.

Secure your online privacy with this ExpressVPN deal:

Special offer! 1 year + 3 months FREE + free cloud backup This tempting offer isn't available just anywhere on the web. New users get a massive discount, an extra three bonus months and unlimited Backblaze cloud backup all for FREE. Sign up for its annual plan to get 49% off the usual one month cost. which includes 15 months for the price of 12. Plus, you can try it out now risk-free with its 30-day money back guarantee.

What makes ExpressVPN the best VPN

There are several reasons why ExpressVPN keeps scoring a five-star rating every time we test it out.

One of those is that the service keeps improving. As our last check shows, the company's router app has seen a notable upgrade. In fact, you can now sort your devices into groups, while connecting each of those to a different location.

The provider has also fully open-sourced its speedy Lightway protocol, making it available on all platforms. This technology is a key contributor to the service's excellent and stable performance. As our cybersecurity specialist Mike Williams wrote: "ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol more than doubled OpenVPN performance to 570-580Mbps in the UK.”

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

If you are looking for a good streaming VPN, Express won't let you down as it unlocks more than 25 platforms - these include Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime. Plus, during our tests, its live support has always been helpful on the rare occasions there have been issues.

When we looked at its privacy features, we couldn't have been more happy. As Mike Williams highlighted: "The company doesn't just tell you how great it is – it also has an impressively lengthy list of features to help justify every word."

Among those, its DNS support is worth a mention. In fact, alongside a DNS leak protection, Express also runs its own private, zero-knowledge, 256-bit encrypted DNS on each of its own servers.

Check out our full ExpressVPN review to discover all its features in more detail.