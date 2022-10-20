Early Black Friday deal drops the 2022 iPad Air to its lowest price ever

October is winding down, which means early Black Friday deals are starting to pop up, and we've just spotted a cant-be-missed off on Apple's 2022 iPad Air. Amazon has the Apple iPad Air 5 on sale for $519 (was $599) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



We've only seen the Apple table drop to this price once before at Amazon's recent Prime Day sale, but for the better part of this year, the iPad has been sitting around the $550 price tag. We don't expect the price to go much lower at the official Black Friday deals event, so today's offer might be your best chance to snag the iPad Air on sale.



The 2022 iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage and includes Apple's powerful M1 chip, which results in laptop-like speed and performance. The iPad Air also packs an impressive camera system with an all-new front camera for better video calling. You're also getting Touch ID, an all-day battery life, and support for 5G.

Early Black Friday deal: 2022 iPad Air

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): $599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This early Black Friday from Amazo has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $519. That's a massive $80 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

See all today's best offers at Amazon (opens in new tab)

More Apple iPad deals

You can see more of the best iPad deals here and if you're looking for something with less power, see the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals.



You can also look forward to the official Black Friday iPad deals and more Black Friday Apple deals at the November sale.