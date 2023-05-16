Check out these 5 great laptops deals at Best Buy ahead of Memorial Day

The yearly Memorial Day sales are just around the corner now and we're already starting to see retailers offer fantastic deals in the build-up to this late May retail event. Right now, for example, there are some fantastic options for cheap laptops and gaming laptops over at Best Buy.

These listings aren't specifically Memorial Day laptop sales, but they could be fantastic early-bird purchases if you're on the hunt for a new machine. For example, this Asus Chromebook for just $189 (opens in new tab) is approaching half-price right now and is a great buy for those who just need the basics.

On the higher-end side of things, we're really impressed by the massive $220 price cut on this Asus Vivobook 16 that brings it down to $529.99 (was $749) (opens in new tab). Considering this machine features a speedy Ryzen 7 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, we'd say it's a great value buy if you need a powerful machine on a reasonable budget.

Those are just two highlights. We've picked out a few more of today's best laptop deals from Best Buy just down below. Also, check out our Best Buy coupon codes page for more great ways to save at this retailer when the full Best Buy Memorial Day sale starts soon.

5 best laptop deals at Best Buy today

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook: was $389 now $189 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Screen size: 17.3-inches

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB eMMC Chromebooks are a great choice if you just need a machine for everyday browsing or schoolwork - especially when they're as cheap as this Asus machine at Best Buy. At 17.3 inches, it's not the smallest device but the Intel Celeron processor and 64GB of storage will set you up for the basics if you're planning on doing mostly browser-based tasks. The large display also makes this a great option for sitting back and watching content.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop: was $329 now $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Screen size: 15.6-inches

Processor: Athlon Silver 3050U

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB eMMC Another good option for those on a budget, this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a more traditional cheap Windows laptop. It comes with Windows 11 and features a relatively decent AMD Athlon chipset plus a good amount of storage for the price. This isn't a high-end machine by any stretch of the imagination but it's going to suffice if you're just planning on using your machine for checking emails, browsing the web, or other light browser-based tasks.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop: was $629 now $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Screen size: 15.6-inches

Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a great mid-range buy. At just under $500, it's ideally suited for a cost-effective working from home machine. The Core i5 chipset inside isn't the latest on the market anymore but it's still more than capable of handling multitasking and relatively heavy workloads. Getting 8GB of RAM and an expansive 512GB of storage is also fantastic at this price point.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook laptop: was $749 now $529 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Screen size: 16-inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-5800HS

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB SSD The best laptop deal on our list is for those who can stretch their budget a little. This Asus Vivobook manages to pack in a gorgeous design, a speedy chip, and 12GB of RAM at an appealing price. At 16 inches, it features a slightly larger display versus the typical Ultrabook but at just 0.78 inches thick and weighing just 4.14lbs, this Asus Vivobook is still an extremely portable machine.