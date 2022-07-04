Celebrate the 4th of July with these great laptop deals

The 4th of July is here, and it's time to celebrate America's Independence with parties – and, of course, some incredible laptop deals from Best Buy (opens in new tab) and HP (opens in new tab).

Below you'll find some of this year's absolute best 4th of July laptop deals, including a $600 Lenovo gaming laptop (opens in new tab). If none of these take your fancy right now, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner (July 12 and 13) so you'll soon have another opportunity to snatch up a great laptop deal.

Not in the US? Scroll down for great laptop deals in your region.

Fourth of July's best laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop: $940 $600 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $340 – If you're after a budget-friendly gaming PC then this deal is exactly what you should be looking for. Sure, you're only getting an RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, but for just $600 those are some solid specs.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15t laptop: $900 $500 at HP's online store

(opens in new tab)Save $400 – With 8GB RAM, a Gen 11 Intel i5 processor, and 512GB SSD storage this is one solid laptop for getting work done. If it's not quite up to your needs, you can upgrade the spec before you buy and still snag the $400 discount – just hit Customize & Buy on the page, and choose the upgrades you want.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M1 13.3: $1,300 $1,050 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 – If you need a laptop for more creative projects, you'll love this M1 MacBook Pro. While it lacks some ports, we found that its performance and battery life were superb in testing, and with $250 off there's even more to love.

Today's best laptop deals