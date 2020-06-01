Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals for June 2020

At this point, there's no excuse for paying full retail price for a new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, especially after it's been surpassed by the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. The phone has been out over a year now, and that means you should get a great Galaxy S8 Plus deal, far less than its initial $850 list price.

We want to make finding those deals a lot easier for you, whether you plan to get your new phone from a mobile carrier or from an online retailer. We've sniffed around to find the best Galaxy S8 Plus discounts and promotions, so you can shop knowing you're getting the best deal.

The best way to get the new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus on a discount is to explore the links below and enjoy one of the best smartphones we've seen over the years - and while it's been out for awhile, it's still a powerful device worth your consideration.

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals from US carriers

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus for $754.99 at AT&T | Pay $25.17/mo on an AT&T Installment Plan

While AT&T doesn't discount the Galaxy S8 Plus, you can get the phone for $25.17 a month on a 24 month AT&T installment plan. You can select to pay $5 more for AT&T Next Up which allows you to trade in and upgrade after paying off 50% of your phone.

Learn more about the Galaxy phone with our Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus review.



