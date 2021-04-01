The best OnePlus 9 deals and OnePlus 9 Pro deals for April 2021

A brand new pair of Android flagships has just landed and we're on hand to show you where to bag the best OnePlus 9 deals right here on this page. If you're an Android aficionado then you won't want to sleep on these devices - they're packed to the brim with new features, which we'll also be breaking down in a full specs overview here too.

Coming hot on the heels of January's Samsung Galaxy S21 range, the OnePlus 9 is the second big phone launch this year, and very much looking to capture that high-end Android market share from the usual Samsung and Google suspects. OnePlus as a company has been rapidly expanding its lineup to include more budget-orientated and mid-range offerings, but with the OnePlus 9 we're back to where it all started for the company - a high-end, but great value flagship device.

Retailing at $729 for the standard OnePlus 9 model, and at $1,069 for the larger and more premium OnePlus 9 Pro model means this new range sits at around the same price as the latest iPhone 12 series from Apple and the Galaxy S21 range from Samsung - its main rivals. This isn't too unusual, based on the fact OnePlus devices, in general, have been getting more expensive at each iteration, but it does break away from the brands' original modus operandi of offering premium devices, but at a lower cost than the more established brands.

The main killer new feature for the OnePlus 9 is the camera - co-developed with the well-established brand Hasselblad and one that the company is eager to mention is their best yet. With some hefty triple and quad lenses, a huge Sony sensor, and a host of smart computational photography features, it's definitely looking like a strong competitor for those who value a good snapper on their devices. As you'd expect, the OnePlus 9 range also fully supports 5G cellular capabilities - a feature that's becoming commonplace for most flagships across all brands.

This week's best OnePlus 9 deals

OnePlus 9 (unlocked) | free $50 gift card | $729 at Best Buy

Best Buy's OnePlus 9 deals aren't live yet - they're shipping on April 4th - however, there's a bonus $50 gift card being bundled in with every purchase which we think makes it worth waiting for. That $50 is particularly handy here since Best Buy sells a ton of great cases and accessories for any cell phone.View Deal

OnePlus 9 (unlocked) | free OnePlus Buds Z | $729.99 at OnePlus

You can buy unlocked OnePlus 9 deals directly from the OnePlus site currently with the option of getting yourself a free pair of OnePlus wireless earbuds. These buds are worth $50 by themselves so it's roughly the equivalent of the Best Buy deal above.View Deal

OnePlus 9 deals: what you need to know

OnePlus 9 5G: specs (Image credit: OnePlus) OS: Android 11 | Screen size: 6.55-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | Memory: 8 / 12GB | Weight: 192g |Storage: 128 / 256GB| Battery: 4,500mAh | Rear camera: 48MP main / 50MP ultrawide / 2MP monochrome| Front camera: 16MP

The standard OnePlus 9 is the cheaper of the two new devices from the well-known Chinese brand, alongside the more premium OnePlus 9 Pro. That said, a host of upgrades to both the external design and internal components easily make it the most premium 'standard' device yet from the brand - and the most expensive.

Retailing at $729 for the baseline 8GB RAM / 128GB storage version means it's in direct competition to the big boys now - the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Apple iPhone 12. As you'd expect from OnePlus, however, there's a ton of tech packed under the hood with these latest devices that still look to make it a good value device.

Key upgrades include the new camera system - co-developed with Swedish brand Hasselblad, which OnePlus is eager to claim is their best one yet. With a 48MP main lens, 50MP ultra-wide lens, huge Sony sensor, and new color calibration tech, this system is definitely looking very impressive indeed for still shots but it's also capable of 8K video at 30fps now - a first from the brand.

It's not all about the new camera, however, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro also pack in the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor - a chip that's 25% faster than its predecessor - and new Fluid 2.0 display technology, which supposedly dramatically improves screen responsiveness. That new chip also enables 5G connectivity, as well as much faster charging thanks to the new 'Warpcharge' feature.

Oh, and the OnePlus 9 is also available in two colors at launch - Astral Black and Winter Mist, with another blue color variant coming somewhere down the line.

This week's best OnePlus 9 Pro deals

OnePlus 9 Pro (unlocked) | free $50 gift card | $1,069 at Best Buy

Best Buy's OnePlus 9 Pro deals also offer a free $50 e-gift card with every purchase right now that can be used on a whole host of useful accessories. While you'll have to wait a little bit until phones ship (4th April), it's well worth going via Best Buy instead of the official site if you're not sold on the free earbuds at OnePlus. View Deal

OnePlus 9 Pro (unlocked) | free OnePlus Buds Z | $1,069 at OnePlus

Buy the OnePlus 9 Pro directly from OnePlus itself and you'll bag yourself a free pair of wireless earbuds - a special edition of the OnePlus Buds Z in fact. These are worth $50 by themselves, so it's not an insignificant free gift being thrown in here.View Deal

OnePlus 9 Pro deals: what you need to know

OnePlus 9 Pro: specs (Image credit: OnePlus) OS: Android 11 | Screen size: 6.7-inch Flexible OLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1440 x 3216 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | Memory: 8 / 12GB | Weight: 197g |Storage: 128 / 256GB| Battery: 4,500mAh | Rear camera: 48MP main / 50MP ultrawide / 8MP telephoto / 2MP monochrome| Front camera: 16MP

The second and most premium device of the two OnePlus 9 series is the OnePlus 9 Pro - a slightly larger, slightly slicker, and expanded out flagship that's packing in both internal and external upgrades over the standard device.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 9 Pro stands out from the standard OnePlus 8 with its distinctive curved glass design, which carries on the design language established by its 7 Pro and 8 Pro predecessors.

Having a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen enables the OnePlus 9 Pro to reach a whopping 2k resolution at 120Hz - a first for the company. The addition of the new LTPO technology supposedly also means much lower power consumption and better responsiveness all around, despite the 8 Pro only having the same 4,500mAH battery as the standard OnePlus 9.

A few other key upgrades include an extra 8MP telephoto lens for that fancy new Hasselblad co-design camera array, and also the ability to shoot 4K video at a hefty 120 FPS.

Of course, all that top-end tech will cost a premium, and this device comes in at $1,069 at launch. For context, that's around $70 more expensive than the iPhone 12 Pro and Galaxy S21 Plus at launch, although the latter can often be picked up for much cheaper right now so it's probably fairer to compare the OnePlus 9 Pro to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - a very, very good Android device.

