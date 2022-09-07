Apple Watch 8 preorders: when and how to buy the latest smartwatch

We now know that Apple Watch 8 preorders will begin soon, following the announcement of the latest smartwatch at the latest Apple event. When the time comes, you'll be able to find exactly where to secure yours right here ahead of launch on September 16.

For now, let's get you up to speed with everything we know about the Apple Watch 8 after the big reveal. First off, as the successor to the best smartwatch we've tested, it has a lot to live up to.

From what we've seen, it's mostly incremental updates over the previous generation model, including an upgraded S8 processor, improved all-day 18-hour battery life (or up to 36 hours in low power mode) and a suite of new functions thanks to watchOS 9. Some of these highlights are a skin temperature sensor for better stress and sleep tracking, as well as menstrual cycle tracking. Those into fitness will appreciate better heart rate monitoring, ECG and blood-oxygen monitoring. All this is on a swim-proof, dustproof and crack-resistant wearable.

Prices for the Apple Watch 8 start at $399 for the standard GPS version or $499 for the GPS and cellular version. The latter allows you to send texts and make calls without being connected to your phone. Available colors at launch are midnight, silver, starlight and red.

You'll find all the retailers taking Apple Watch 8 preorders just below. For now, we've dropped in all the usual suspects alongside our expectations for any Apple Watch deals and offers they might have in the preorder phase.

Apple Watch 8 preorders: retailers to expect

The retailer usually has a small delay when it comes to product launches, but Apple Watch 8 preorders should arrive on Amazon on September 9 - and there's the potential for the retailer to price match any offers elsewhere. Although a sell-out is unlikely, you may see some shipping delays on the discounted or most popular models, if previous Apple launches are anything to go by.

Of course, the Apple Store will be one of the best places to check if you want to pre-order the Apple Watch 8. Of all the retailers, the official store will likely have the most options available in terms of sizes and colors. The Apple Store doesn't usually sell out either but applies longer shipping delays as demand for a particular model increases.

One potential benefit of going with Best Buy is the retailer regularly offers discounts when you trade in your old devices. It currently has one for the last generation model, so something similar could arrive alongside the Apple Watch 8. Freebies are almost certainly guaranteed, too, with likely extras including Apple Fitness Plus and Apple Music memberships at no extra cost for a limited time.

Walmart is one of the few retailers, like Amazon, that may offer a small discount on the recommended price of the Apple Watch 8 ahead of launch. We've seen this with previous Apple products in the past, such as the iPad 10.2, MacBook Air and iPad Mini. It will only be small (about $10-$30) if it does happen, but any we'll take any Apple Watch 8 deal this early.

Should I pre-order the Apple Watch 8?

While we don't expect the Apple Watch 8 to be as popular as the iPhone 14, we strongly recommend pre-ordering the latest smartwatch if you want yours as soon as possible - or to secure it as a gift ahead of time.

A sell-out is unlikely, but temporary shipping delays are a definite possibility. This could push back the delivery of your smartwatch by up to six weeks, based on previous Apple product launches. So, if it's on your shopping list then securing one during the pre-order phase is a wise move.

Remember, you can also consider the Apple Watch Ultra if you want a more rugged and fitness-focused wearable or the new iteration of the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2.

Which Apple Watch 8 version should I buy?

If this is your first smartwatch purchase, it can initially seem confusing when presented with the various versions of the Apple Watch 8. Ultimately, though, there's one main thing to consider before placing your pre-order.

Do you want GPS or GPS and cellular support? The former is the standard and cheaper version that's likely the best option for most users. It comes with all expected fitness functions, but your phone will need to be paired and nearby in order for the watch to receive notifications, make calls and reply to messages. With the latter cellular version, those phone functions are included as part of the watch - it gives you more freedom but at a higher price.