Amazon Christmas sale: deals on AirPods, Kindle, Instant Pot, Echo and more

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, you can get Amazon's latest Echo Dot on sale for $27.99 - just $3 more than the record-low price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.