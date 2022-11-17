15 best Black Friday PC gaming deals up to 50% off

Black Friday PC gaming deals are among the most prevalent deals during the biggest sale event of the year. Not only that, but you’ll find many of the current-year releases getting their share of discounts and all big-name brands entering the fray.

Many gaming deals are live now, with a handful of hard-to-resist sales that will entice PC gamers looking to upgrade their gear. Not a lot of the early Black Friday deals on PC gaming peripherals and accessories are giving you the deepest discounts at the moment. But, there are some that you should take advantage of now, especially if you're spreading out your spending.

One of our top PC gaming headsets, for example, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is now only $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), offering gamers a 33% discount. Meanwhile, the Roccat Kone Pro is half off (opens in new tab) and at its record low price ever. If you want gaming furniture, the 2020 Secretlab TITAN will knock $250 off (opens in new tab) its list price if you get the Napa leather in Black.

If none of these deals are screaming “buy and checkout now” at you, we’re also keeping track of all the Black Friday PC gaming deals as they go live. That’s from now until the big day itself. And, as a little Insider tip, we know for a fact that there are also amazing deals to come, the best of which — including record-low prices — we’ll be posting right here. So, keep checking in below to see the latest and greatest Black Friday PC gaming deals.

15 best Black Friday PC gaming deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Gaming Headset: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our 4.5-star review (opens in new tab) of this wireless headset stems from the fact that it’s a great sounding one with stellar build quality and a decently long battery life. It’s typically priced for the upper mid-range market, but, with a 33% discount for Black Friday, this headset is much more affordable. In absolute numbers, that’s a price drop of $60.

(opens in new tab) 2. Fnatic React Gaming Headset: was $79.99 now $49.49 at Fnatic.com (opens in new tab)

The Fnatic React, a stripped down version of the React+ that we gave 4 and a half stars in our review (opens in new tab), is an ideal headset for competitive gamers on a budget thanks to its clear and precise audio as well as a mic that will have all your taunts come through loud and clear. And, while it was already a great budget option, the React is now 38% off.

(opens in new tab) 3. Roccat Kone Pro Gaming Mouse: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thanks to its light weight, esports-level performance, and customizability, not to mention that unique honeycombed RGB lighting, we rated the Kone Pro a 4 out of 5 when we reviewed (opens in new tab) it. It’s looking even better now that it’s 50% off, dropping this powerful mid-tier mouse into the budget price range. That's the lowest price we've seen on it.

(opens in new tab) 4. Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $249.99 now $184.02 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a 4.6 out of 5 rating, the G915 is certainly a powerhouse. Not only does it have wireless functionality and next-gen RGB capability, but it can last 30 hours on a single charge. Plus, its low-profile mechanical switches offer a blazing fast typing experience. And, while it’s available with three different types of switches, the clicky configuration is the one enjoying the biggest price cut, specifically 26% off.

(opens in new tab) 5. Cooler Master MM711 gaming mouse: was $52.99 now $19.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Cooler Master MM711 is receiving the biggest discount it’s ever gotten on Amazon, dropping 64% in price to $19. That’s bottom-of-the-barrel pricing for a gaming mouse with a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon. After all, this might be a wired model but it’s less than 60 grams and has a DPI of up to 16K.

(opens in new tab) 6. SteelSeries Arctis Prime Competitive Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $64.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the SteelSeries Arctis Prime has seen some relatively recent deals that are even lower than the current one, paying less than $65 for a solid sounding gaming headset is a steal. As we mentioned in our review (opens in new tab), it not only brings that stellar SteelSeries sound to the budget realm but offers plenty of comfort and passive noise cancellation.

(opens in new tab) 7. Secretlab TITAN 2020 Gaming Chair NAPA leather: was $999 now $749 at Secretlab.co (opens in new tab)

Its sturdy construction and premium materials are just some of the reasons we gave the Secretlab Titan 2020 gaming chair a 4.5 out of 5 review (opens in new tab). We also appreciated its high level of comfort and the fact that it can accommodate larger gamers. In fact, our main complaint is the price, something that’s exacerbated if you get it in leather. However, the leather version of this chair is seeing the biggest Black Friday discount among Secretlab’s lineup to the tune of $250.

(opens in new tab) 8. Flexispot Oval Shaped Standing Desk (E8): was $559.99 now $459.99 at Flexispot.com (opens in new tab)

The Flexispot Oval Shaped Standing Desk is a near-perfect motorized desk with four different height presets, a load capacity of over 275 lbs with plenty of desk space. In our review (opens in new tab), we also appreciated all the deskspace it afforded us. And, while the accessories for it can be a bit expensive, you can save a $100 off the asking price by using the coupon code PBFE7.

(opens in new tab) 9. Cooler Master SK622 Wireless 60% Mechanical Keyboard: was $124.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed (opens in new tab) the Cooler Master SK622, we were impressed by how feature-rich it is, not to mention its slim profile and out-sized performance. What’s more impressive is that the gunmetal colorway with red switch configuration is getting its first real sale, 28% off to be exact, this holiday shopping season.

(opens in new tab) RK Royal Kludge H81 Mechanical Keyboard: was $89.98 now $62.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

From the H81’s long battery life and multiple types of connectivity to its satisfying and cushioned typing experience, this keyboard rightly enjoys a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon. And, though it already comes with a reasonably affordable price for a mechanical keyboard, it’s 30% cheaper for Black Friday. That’s a savings of $26.99.

(opens in new tab) 10. SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse: was $29.99 now $20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed (opens in new tab) the Rival 3, we had already found it to be an excellent value proposition. Sure, it’s a bit light on features and a little on the small side but it’s light, comfortable to use and fast enough for most gaming. And, for Black Friday, it’s an even better value thanks to its 30% discount.

(opens in new tab) 11. Logitech G502 Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting 20% off a flagship level (and flagship-priced) gaming mouse is a big deal. It’s an even bigger deal with the G502 which is seeing its lowest price ever, only matched for a short time last July. With a 4 out of 5-star review (opens in new tab), it has a lot to offer, namely superb performance with up to a 25K DPI, adjustable weights, and customizable RGB lighting indicating which DPI setting the mouse is on.

(opens in new tab) 12. Razer Viper V2 Pro Gaming Mouse: was $149.99 now $127.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the Razer Viper V2 Pro received a slightly bigger discount back in August, the $22.49 price drop it’s getting for Black Friday is still sizable. After all, this is a premium gaming mouse, rated 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, with an insanely high 30K DPI, a very low weight of 58 grams, and a battery life that can reach up to 80 hours of use.

(opens in new tab) 13. Roccat Syn Max Air Gaming Headset: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We gave this wireless gaming headset a 4 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab) for its balanced sound, comfortable fit, and included charging dock. And, like many pricier peripherals we’ve tested, it was mainly held back by its price. Well, it’s now receiving its first major discount at Amazon to the tune of $50 or 20%, making this an easy recommendation.

(opens in new tab) 14. Flexispot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7): was $579.99 now $499.99 at Flexispot.com (opens in new tab)

We’re certainly fans of the Flexispot Pro Plus as our five star review (opens in new tab) shows. Not only is it easy to set up and very well made, but it integrates anti-collision so that you won’t hurt anything (or anyone) when raising or lowering the desk. As a bonus, it also has a built-in wireless charger for extra functionality. And, for Black Friday, you don’t have to pay full price. Just use the coupon code PBFE7 to get $80 of the asking price.

(opens in new tab) 15. Branch Verve Chair: was $549 now $494.10 at branchfurniture.com (opens in new tab)

If our five-star review (opens in new tab) is anything to go by, we think this chair is just about perfect. It’s very comfortable, smartly designed, and fits small users very well. And, while taller people, think 6’5” and over, might want to look elsewhere, this mid-priced chair might be the perfect holiday addition to that home office, especially since it’s 10% off with the coupon code BFCM.