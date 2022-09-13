SteelSeries Aerox 5 review

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is another fine entry in the SteelSeries line of gaming mice. Though some might be deterred by the high price, you're getting your money's worth with high performance, tons of customizable features, and a lightweight design that fits your grip type.

SteelSeries Aerox 5: One-minute review

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is one of the latest gaming mice from SteelSeries and, as expected from the makers of some of the best gaming mice out there, is of exceptional quality and performance.

This wireless gaming mouse's approach to a more ergonomic and assessable design that works for a wide variety of hand sizes, shapes, and gaming mouse grips, combined with its incredibly high DPI and polling rates is a boon for many hardcore and pro gamers. Despite the higher prices, currently $140 (around £115 / AU$197), its value is undeniable and worth the cost for those looking for the best experience possible. Both mice ship to the UK and Australia, though the pricing goes by the US, which means you won’t see the converted pricing until after your charge.

For the SteelSeries Aerox 5, it’s all about shaving down the grams in order to allow for even faster movements during high-octane sessions with a perforated shell, a slimmed-down battery, and a super thin PCB. And its exterior is water-resistant, meaning that the vulnerable interior is safe from any spillage. They use IP54 mechanic switches in their buttons, which are good for 80 million clicks.

You can switch between 2.4GHz Wireless or Bluetooth, and it comes with a USB Type-C charger. As for performance, it boasts a lightning fast 18,000 DPI and a polling rate of 1000Hz/1 ms on wireless and 125 Hz/8ms on Bluetooth, with the latter not requiring any dongles to function.

The Aerox 5 boasts about 80 hours on wireless and 180 hours on Bluetooth. It also charges extremely quickly and is usable while wired, meaning that you can always use either of these connectivity options.

SteelSeries Aerox 5: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $140 (around £115, AU$197)

$140 (around £115, AU$197) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

Pricing for the SteelSeries Aerox 5 is pretty steep for gaming mice, at $140 (around £115 / AU$197). SteelSeries in particular is one of the most premium brands for gaming mice, and with all the features and mechanics that go into its build, you understand why commands such a high price.

Availability is pretty varied, as SteelSeries ships to many regions including the UK and Australia. The issue, however, is that pricing is listed solely in US$. So, other than the VAT costs for the UK, you won’t know the exact charge until the transaction is completed.

Value: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Allisa James)

SteelSeries Aerox 5: Design

Tailor-made for any grip style

Lightweight and fast-reaction speed

Not for the left-handed

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 boasts an ergonomic design that is fine-tuned for the best gaming experience. The body features perforations while the battery and PCB have also been streamlined, all for the goal of making them as lightweight and easy to move around as possible.

The bodies and front are made for claw, fingertip, or palm grips, so no matter your playstyle it fits well. Unfortunately, these are right-handed mice, so for those left-handed, you’ll have to go elsewhere for a solid gaming mouse.

There are a couple of differences between the Aerox 5 and its less expensive counterpart, the Aerox 3. The latter sports a slightly rounder body and fewer buttons on the side. It’s also more angled, its right and left buttons jut out more for more surface area, and it features nine buttons total, which makes sense since the 5 is made for MOBA games while the 3 is a more generalized mouse.

Design: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Allisa James)

SteelSeries Aerox 5: Features

Comes with several accessories

RGB lighting

Software offers plenty of options

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 comes with a wireless USB Type-C dongle for fast-speed connections, as well as a wireless adapter that converts the wire into a USB Type-A charger. Once you plug in the dongle, you can also install the SteelSeries GG application that has a number of features including a battery life tracker (that tracks every version you plugged into the PC) and settings to alter mouse performance.

There’s also RGB lighting which, while not a necessary feature, is a nice touch that brightens up what could be an otherwise tense gaming session.

The Aerox 5 uses Bluetooth 5.0, which makes for an even faster connection between the mouse and PC on the go, without the dongle. And each mouse comes with a USB Type-C charging cable, not only ensuring super fast charge times but allowing you to still use the mouse as normal while waiting for a full charge.

Features: 5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Allisa James)

SteelSeries Aerox 5: Performance

Fast and accurate

Robust customization settings

Application resets mouse settings

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 performs incredibly well during gaming, no matter the type of game you play. The GG application allows for precise mouse fine-tuning including polling, DPI, angle snapping, acceleration/deceleration, and more.

It rocks an insanely high 18,000 CPI with 1000Hz/1ms of polling, which makes for some of the most precise cursor control we’ve experienced in a while. The best part is that these settings are completely adjustable, so you can swap around numbers depending on the game and how much desk space is available.

It also comes with 400 IPS and a 40G optical sensor, which further increases speed and precision. And, you can feel it whether you’re in the middle of a firefight in Cyberpunk 2077 or in need of precise sniper shots in Call of Duty. Regardless of your gaming needs, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 is a great choice for nearly any game, especially in speed and precision due to being made for professional gamers.

Probably the only issue we had was keeping the settings from resetting whenever a PC or laptop is rebooted. It’s a minor inconvenience but still something to look out for since you need to remember those settings in case of a shutdown.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the SteelSeries Aerox 5?

(Image credit: Future / Allisa James)

Buy it if...

You want a lightweight and responsive mouse

The perforated shell design sheds more weight, along with a slimmed-down battery and a super thin PCB. This, along with the high polling rates and DPI means a speedier and much more responsive mouse.

You want a wireless mouse with Bluetooth

The mouse offers the 2.4G wireless option as well as a Bluetooth option that doesn’t require a USB adapter, giving you more options on the go.

You want plenty of customization options

The SteelSeries GG software that comes with the mice allows you to customize options like polling rates, DPI, angle snapping, acceleration and deceleration, and more, as well as check on the remaining battery.

Don't buy it if...

You want a budget mouse

Though this mouse is decked out with the latest tech in service of the most hardcore of gamers, that also makes them very expensive. For those who are on a strict budget, this is not the mouse for you.

You don’t like RBG lighting

RBG lighting is a sought-after feature for plenty of pieces of tech like keyboards, PC cases, and gaming mice. However, if you’re not a fan then, even with the option turned off, its presence means that compromises were made elsewhere.

SteelSeries Aerox 5: Report card

Value As premium-priced gaming mice, the Aerox 5 offers excellent performance, tons of customization options, and a light design that caters to any grip type. And while available in many regions it hides the converted price. 4.5 / 5 Design The perforated shell, slim battery, and a thin PCB make these mice extremely lightweight. And the shape adjusts to nearly any grip type. 4.5 / 5 Features Built into the mice until you plug them in is software that lets you modify settings to your own liking. There’s also RBG lighting and a Bluetooth option for connecting to your PC. 5 / 5 Performance Built into the mice until you plug them in is software that lets you modify settings to your own liking. There’s also RBG lighting and a Bluetooth option for connecting to your PC. 4.5 / 5 Total The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is one of the best gaming mice out there, thanks to the combination of excellent performance and style. 4.6 / 5

First reviewed September 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

