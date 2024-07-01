Two powerful Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptops just hit an all-time low price

This year's 4th of July sales and early Prime Day deals are already very promising and this particularly impressive deal on a highly sought-after laptop stands out above the rest this week. You can currently buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 14-inch for $1,149.99 (was $1,349.99) at Amazon while the 16-inch model is also down to $1,399.99 (was $1,749.99) at Amazon.

The popular device features in our look at the best laptops, ranking highly as one of the best OLED laptops available today. It’s a truly impressive ultrabook for anyone seeking style as well as power. The 14-inch model is the more portable option but the 16-inch one will be great if you need a little more screen space while you work.

Both models were previously at this all-time lowest price back in June 2024 but the price fluctuates frequently so these best-ever offers won’t stick around for long.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro deals

Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro: was $1,349.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is $200 off and back to its record-low price, which is immediately tempting if you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks good and offers excellent performance. It has the latest Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its 3K AMOLED touchscreen with 2880 x 1800 which looks far superior to any full HD screen that you’re likely already using.

Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro: was $1,749.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon

The 16-inch version of the Galaxy Book4 Pro keeps the Intel Core 7 Ultra processor and upgrades the storage to 1TB. A worthwhile increase if you need more room for files, applications and more. It also has a larger touchscreen so if you need more room to see what you’re doing, it’s perfect for that. It’s still very slim and only weighs 2.71 pounds so you can take it around with you without noticing.

Clearly inspired by the MacBook Air, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is the laptop to buy if you want something stylish yet Windows-based. It offers high-end performance with a gorgeous-looking screen. Somehow, it still manages a battery life of over 10 hours so it’s ideal for your working day.

The only downside here is that the laptop has some fairly weak speakers but you could always team it up with some of the best headphones. Other than that, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro offers a lot of value for this kind of specification.

Many Amazon Prime Day deals and further 4th of July laptop sales will appear soon so there’s a chance we could see even better offers - but this is already a great offer to snap up today.

Still, there are many other laptop deals to consult or you may even be swayed by the MacBook deals currently available should you prefer an Apple device.