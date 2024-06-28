Be quick: the incredible Dell XPS 15 has dropped to a great low price this weekend

The best 15-inch Dell laptop on the market, the XPS 15, can now be picked up at Dell for just $1,099 (was $1,299). This portable laptop boasts a cracking spec and has rightly earned its place on our list of the best Dell laptops, so today's offer makes it a great buy if you need a powerful all-around laptop.

The $200 discount might not turn too many heads but that's because it was already a good deal at its list price. The 2022 version of this laptop received the honour of five out of five stars in our Dell XPS 15 review, and it remains one of the best laptops you can buy today.

Today's best Dell XPS 15 deal

Dell XPS 15: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell

Considering how new the latest XPS laptop is, it's amazing that you can already get it for $200 cheaper. The specs speak for themselves with a beautiful FHD+ display, a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. At this price, you'll struggle to find anything better for general everyday use and more demanding work.

Thanks to its light silver chassis, the XPS 15 looks great. Its weight is a little over four pounds or just under two kilograms, but its form factor is well-balanced so you don’t feel it, even when transporting it around in a bag. Our reviewer says that "it has a nice heft to it as well, a solid build that promises to resist damage over time".

There are plenty of other Dell options around and heading over to our best Dell laptops or Dell XPS 15 deals guides is a great place to start. If a Windows OS is a must-have but you're open to another laptop manufacturer, then we've curated our list of best Windows Laptops.