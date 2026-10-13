We test a lot of laptops every year at TechRadar, and I've rounded up every Windows 11 laptop we've reviewed this year so far, and which truly impressed us.

Each of the laptops below, many of them prime candidates for our best Windows laptop guide, has been through our vigorous testing, and earned four or more stars out of five. You can tap the View Details button on the product card to see a summary of the main pros and cons of that model, along with a link to read the full, in-depth review.

There are options for a range of priorities and budgets. For example, we declared the moderately priced HP OmniBook 7 Aero "ideal for those who work on the go", thanks to robust performance paired with a svelte build that's kitted out with plenty of ports. For those with heavier demands and deeper pockets, the Samsung Galaxy Book6 Ultra is well worth a look — our tester called it "a gorgeously designed thin and light laptop with a stunning screen and some of the most powerful components you can buy right now", and pegged it as a potential MacBook-killer.

So, read on for my roundup of our favorite Windows 11 laptops we've tested so far in 2026. If you're in the market to upgrade your machine — perhaps during the not-too-distant Black Friday sales? — this is a great place to start. Note: you'll only be able to see product cards for the laptops available in your region.

Windows winners

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