Microsoft launches huge Spring Sale – save up to $700 on Surface laptops

Microsoft is getting involved with the current round of seasonal offers by launching a Surface Spring sale featuring discounts of up to $700 on several Surface devices.

I've looked through the sale and picked out the best Microsoft Surface deals for both home and business users that should also suit several different needs or budgets. Some big savings are available now if you're interested in the versatile tablet hybrid Surface Pro or the more traditional Surface Laptop.

Of most interest is this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $1,099.99 (was $1,539.99). It's a solid all-around machine as it features an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. It also comes bundled with the extremely useful and near-essential Surface Pro Keyboard accessory at over 50% off. This handy piece of tech combines an attachable Bluetooth keyboard and a protective screen cover, plus is usually sold separately at a premium.

Today's best Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (with Keyboard Cover): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fd%2Fsurface-pro-9-and-pro-keyboard-bundle%2F93X926BP90DX" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">was $1,539.99 now $1.099.99 at Microsoft

A huge $440 saving is available on this bundle which includes a Surface Pro 9 and the useful Surface Keyboard cover to convert the tablet into a full laptop experience. The specification is good too, including a crisp 13-inch touchscreen, solid mid-range Intel i5 processor, and a generous 16GB of RAM. Storage is a little disappointing at 256GB (we would've liked 512GB), but the other components – as well as that discounted Keyboard Cover – make up for it.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fd%2Fsurface-laptop-5%2F8xn49v61s1bn%3Factivetab%3Dpivot%3Aoverviewtab" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">was $1,299.99 now from $799.99 at Microsoft

For a more traditional laptop experience from the off, you can get a Surface Laptop 5 for less than the Surface Pro above – depending on the specification. Although prices start from $799.99, I'd suggest paying a little more and upgrading to the $899.99 model with double the amount of RAM and storage. That means you get an Intel i5 processor, a solid 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD – a great specification and good value for money for a work and productivity machine.

It's just not these two devices in the Microsoft Spring Sale, as it also features up to 20% off select Surface accessories. And for gamers, there are deals on Xbox controllers as well as up to 80% off Xbox games.

If you need some more advice before deciding on the laptops above, you can check out our Surface Pro 9 review and Surface Laptop 5 review for our thoughts on both devices. I've also included a few of today's best laptop deals below so you compare them with what else is out there today and see some more budget-friendly options.