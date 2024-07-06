Dell launches massive Black Friday in July sale: 7 laptop deals I'd buy from £299

Dell has launched a massive 'Black Friday in July' sale this week - offering some of the best laptop deals we've seen all year from the official retailer.

Right now, you can get massive discounts across a range of Inspiron, gaming, and premium XPS laptops - the best of which I've rounded up below. Highlights include a superb cheap 15-inch model with a Ryzen 5 processor for just £299, as well as the first significant price cuts on the latest Dell XPS 13, 14, and flagship 16-inch models.

As previously stated, these are likely to be some of the best laptop deals of the summer, even with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day event later this month. While Amazon does feature good options from various brands, we'd definitely highlight the official Dell Store as the primo option for bagging a decent Windows machine. While it doesn't stock other brands, it nearly always has the best prices on Dell laptops - and good deals on the latest models, too.

If you're interested in other brands, then check out our Prime Day laptop deals page ahead of the big sale on the 16th and 17th of this month.

Dell Black Friday in July sale: best deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was £399 now £299.99 at Dell

Of all the 'cheap' laptop deals in the Dell Black Friday in July sale - this is my favorite. This Inspiron 15 features a Ryzen 5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD; very respectable specs for the price. Sure, this machine won't win any awards for performance but these components are more than enough to run the vast majority of Windows applications well. Overall, this Inspiron 15 offers more than enough to cover the basics.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $549.99 now £449.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is a superb choice if you need something with more power. With a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device to comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times here with a Windows machine that punches well above its modest mid-range price tag.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,239 now £999 at Dell

The cheapest XPS deal in the Dell Black Friday in July sale is on this older 13-inch model. Despite its age, this configuration still packs a 12th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a gorgeous 2400p display, which is a respectable set of specs for the price. If you're not fussed about getting the latest and greatest, then this is a great deal on an Ultrabook that still more than keeps up in 2024.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,348 now £1,148.99 at Dell

Want the latest model? Dell's Black Friday in July sale features a superb £200 discount on this 2024 Dell XPS 13. With an Intel Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this upgraded configuration is a superb choice if you want a lightweight and stylish Ultrabook that can handle the vast majority of applications. This particular listing doesn't come with the stunning OLED display (optional extra), but it's still a great deal.

Dell XPS 14: was £1,549 now £1,399 at Dell

Dell's Black Friday in July sale features one of the first significant price cuts on the stunning new Dell XPS 14. This is a great price for this 2024 machine which features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD on its baseline configuration. If you need more power, Dell's configurator easily allows you to upgrade your graphics card, RAM, SSD, and even add an OLED display if you want. That quickly scales up the price, however.

Dell XPS 16: was £2,249 now £1,849 at Dell

It's not just the svelte 14-inch XPS model covered in today's Black Friday in July sale at Dell - the new high-end 16-inch model also has a superb deal with the best price we've seen yet on this flagship model. At £400 off, you're getting a great deal here on the baseline configuration, featuring an Intel Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050.