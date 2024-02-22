You can now get BT's Full Fibre 100 broadband for just £29.99/month with a £50 Reward Card

Searching for a Full Fibre deal that can provide you with rapid download speeds but won't break the bank? Well, you're in luck. We've searched high and low for the best broadband deals on the market and we've found a class-leading option from BT that certainly fits the bill.

Right now, you can get BT's Full Fibre 100 package for just £29.99 per month (it was £37.99 per month). But, not only do you get fast internet for a very good price, new BT customers will also receive a £50 Reward Card when their connection is up and running. You can spend this money anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

This deal is perfect for busy families. It's a Full Fibre package that offers average download speeds of 150Mbps. Plus, because you get a dedicated fibre connection that goes right to your home, it should be more than quick enough for lots of users to stream, download, and game online simultaneously.

However, although there's a lot to love about this deal, there are a couple of things you need to be aware of. For example, you'll need to sign a 24-month contract, which is a long commitment. Added to this, although there are no upfront costs with this package, its price will rise on the 31st March by the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation plus 3.9%.

OUR BT BROADBAND DEAL

BT's Full Fibre 100 broadband | 150Mbps | £29.99 p/m | 24-month contract | no upfront fee | + £50 BT Reward Card

Reasons to choose BT Broadband

We think that BT is one of the best broadband providers in the UK. Customers agree too, as the company is currently the country's most popular broadband provider.

There are lots of reasons to love BT. For example, BT's broadband deals include a wide selection of speeds that cater to any budget and need, from a 36Mbps package through to ultrafast gigabit-capable internet tariffs that offer huge average download speeds of over 900Mbps. Added to this, BT is also known to have great customer service and an impressive selection of tech. To make things even better, the company is also known for providing a great range of incentives for new customers, like the Reward Card we've highlighted here.

Plus, if you like, thanks to BT's range of broadband and TV bundles, it's easy to upgrade from a broadband-only tariff to a tailor-made package with TV included.

That said, although there's a lot to love about BT, the provider isn't perfect for everyone. This particular deal we've highlighted here is cheap by BT's standards, but BT is known for sitting at the more expensive end of the market. Plus, its contracts tend to be restrictive and usually last for 24 months.

