Get Virgin Media’s M125 Fibre Broadband for £26.50 p/m with no setup fees to pay

For those of you who have been browsing the latest and best broadband deals for a dependable superfast fibre package, look no further than what we've found right here.

Right now you can get Virgin Media's popular M125 Fibre Broadband for just £26.50 a month. This particular deal comes with average download speeds of 132Mbps, average upload speeds of 20Mbps and unlimited data, all on an 18-month contract. Better still, there aren't any upfront fees to pay and you get Virgin's excellent 'WiFi Hub' for free. One thing to note though is that when your contract is up, the cost increases to £44 a month.

With this package you can easily stream in UHD, download, browse and online game on multiple devices at the same time. Virgin's independent cable network is also known for its reliability and top performance. As such, it's a smart choice for any small to medium-sized properties that have high online usage.

If you're an O2 customer you can also get access to extra perks and benefits via the exclusive 'Volt' partnership. You can even get the option to add on extras later, including one of Virgin's many TV bundles.

The caveat here is you do need to be able to access Virgin Media's independent broadband network to make the most of this deal. Although, this is something you'll be able to check directly with the provider when you look to sign up.

Our Virgin Media broadband deal

Virgin Media M125 Fibre Broadband | 132Mbps | £26.50 a month | No setup fees | 18-month contract

This deal from Virgin Media sees you get its popular M125 Fibre Broadband - which offers average download speeds of 132Mbps - for £26.50 a month, on an 18-month contract. It doesn't have any upfront fees and you also get Virgin's excellent WiFi Hub with it for free. With these speeds, tech and Virgin's dependable independent cable broadband network, small to medium-sized households can enjoy seamless online performance. You'll even be able to browse, stream in UHD and online game on multiple devices at once. O2 customers can also get extra perks, and if you want to, you can look to bolt on additional options to your package. However, you do need to access Virgin's network to be eligible for the deal.

Why choose Virgin Media for your broadband?

Virgin Media is one of the UK's most popular broadband providers, but like our deal shows, there's plenty of reasons to justify why this is the case.

The big selection of broadband speeds is one of the main draws to this provider. From the 132Mbps option in our featured deal through to one of the fastest packages on the market - its 1,130Mbps Gig1 tariff - Virgin Media covers a variety of different broadband needs. This is complemented by the company's excellent WiFi Hubs, which feature 'intelligent WiFi' to automatically optimise device performance and improve your online experience.

On top of this, Virgin can sometimes offer some great additional tech. This includes free WiFi Pods to extend the signal around your property and its WiFi Max Guarantee. Some of the extra benefits for O2 customers can also include free speed boosts and double mobile data.

Another appealing aspect is its broadband and TV bundles. Much like Sky and BT, Virgin has lots of different entertainment packages that can come with movie channels, sports channels as well as all the free-to-air ones. Plus, you can get a TV streaming service or its smart '360 Box' that lets you pause and record all your favourite content and use other popular streaming apps.

However, as we've mentioned in our featured deal, being able to enjoy Virgin's broadband depends on your access to its independent network. Also, if you're not taking advantage of a deal, some of its tariffs can be on the pricier end of the market. So if you find this is the case, be sure to enter your postcode into our widget below and we'll show you what deals you can get from other providers in your location.

Loading...