Get NOW Broadband's Full Fibre 100 tariff for just £25 per month!

Have you been scouring the market for a new broadband deal, but haven't yet found something that provides ultrafast speeds at an affordable price? Well, we may have ended your search...

At the moment, NOW Broadband's impressive and reliable Full Fibre 100 package (which is now powered by Sky) has been reduced to just £25 per month when you sign a 24-month contract. Plus, the activation and delivery fees have both been cut to £0!

We love this Full Fibre deal because it's cheap, reliable, and quick. It provides estimated download speeds of 100-108Mbps and estimated upload speeds of 18-19Mbps. According to NOW, this means you can download an HD movie in under two minutes. Added to this, if you take out this deal today, you'll also receive a 'wall-to-wall Wi-Fi Guarantee'.

Although this is a great deal, you should be aware that it's only available to 49% of UK homes. Thankfully, you can check your eligibility via the link below.

OUR NOW BROADBAND DEAL

NOW Broadband Full Fibre 100 | 100Mbps | 24-month contract | £25 p/m | £0 upfront

With this broadband deal from NOW, you get the company's popular Full Fibre 100 package for just £25 a month, with absolutely nothing to pay upfront when you sign a 24-month contract. With this package, you'll get average download speeds of 100Mbps, upload speeds of 18-19Mbps, and a wall-to-wall Wi-Fi guarantee. Plus, this particular deal is powered by Sky, so you also get access to Sky's award-winning customer service team!

Why partner with NOW Broadband?

There are several reasons why NOW Broadband is considered to be one of the UK's most popular and best broadband providers.

After all, as our featured deal shows, its packages are both fast and affordable. That said, the provider doesn't offer the widest collection of deals, and it only offers three packages:

NOW Superfast - 61Mbps

- 61Mbps NOW Full Fibre 75 - 75Mbps

- 75Mbps NOW Full Fibre 100 - 100Mbps

However, all of these packages are cheap, reliable and powered by Sky. Added to this, switching to NOW is also quick and simple if you're currently with BT, TalkTalk, EE or Plusnet.

Similarly, NOW Broadband offers a great collection of broadband and TV bundles via its popular TV Memberships. Current options include:

NOW Entertainment - which features hundreds of Sky Channels, Freeview Channels and box sets

- which features hundreds of Sky Channels, Freeview Channels and box sets NOW Cinema - which gives you access to Sky's movie channels

- which gives you access to Sky's movie channels NOW Sports - which gives you access to Sky's sports channels

- which gives you access to Sky's sports channels NOW Hayu - which has more box sets and all the latest and best reality shows

As you may expect, the more of these Memberships you add to your package, the more expensive it becomes. However, the options with NOW are considerably cheaper than most of the packages offered by the likes of Sky, BT and Virgin Media.

Unconvinced by NOW Broadband or looking for a package that's even quicker? Head over to our best broadband deals page, where we've highlighted all of the best offers on the market at the moment.

Alternatively, put your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all of the best deals that are available at your property.