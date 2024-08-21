This super-powerful version of the MacBook Pro M3 is now $500 off at Best Buy

My MacBook Pro is one of my treasured possessions. It's the best machine I've ever owned and perfectly suited for creative work, word processing, and surfing the web. Since purchasing one of the best MacBooks out there, Apple has upgraded its lineup to the new M3 chip. If you want the latest and greatest from Apple, you can now buy the Apple Macbook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro) at Best Buy for $1,499 (was $1,999).

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model with the super-high-end M3 Pro chip and a whopping 18GB of RAM. With this 25% discount, it's hard to beat. Overall, it's one of the more exciting MacBook deals around at the moment and you'll want to act quickly as this deal expires on Sunday.

We know the Apple M4 chip is on its way, having launched on the iPad Pro recently, but there’s no sign of it in MacBooks just yet so this is the time to buy a premium Apple laptop.

Today's best MacBook Pro deal

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed $500 off the Apple Macbook Pro with the M3 Pro chip. You'll get plenty of power with an 8-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, this powerful high-end laptop is a great option for content creators or anyone who needs to multitask a lot, as you can count on its exceptional performance.

This incredible laptop tops our best MacBook Pro list thanks to its portable size and powerful hardware. We’ve also consistently considered the MacBook Pro range an ideal option for anyone seeking the best laptop for creative tasks. I use my MacBook Pro for a range of Adobe applications and have always found it able to keep up no matter what I throw at it.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch looks great and performs even better. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display boasts over 1,000 nits of brightness with HDR content and 600 nits for SDR content so it looks great in many different situations. It’s super sharp and an utter delight to look at.

