I’m a major cheapskate - these are the only MacBook Air deals I would buy this Black Friday

Black Friday has ushered in a wave of enticing deals for MacBook Air enthusiasts, and leading retailers like are launching a month-long spree of discounts on Apple's sleek and lightweight laptop.

While the official Black Friday date is set for November 24 this year, a plethora of tempting MacBook Air deals are already available. The sales season is my favorite part of the year because it's the only period I'll allow myself a little treat and spend some serious money – however, I'm very picky about what deals are actually good deals. We are now seeing some great Black Friday MacBook Air deals, with leading retailers launching a month-long spree of discounts on Apple's sleek and lightweight laptop.

Whether you're eyeing the M1 or M2 chip versions, discounts are anticipated across the entire range of currently available MacBook Air models. This encompasses the recently unveiled MacBook Air 15-inch, introduced just a few months ago; however, substantial price cuts may not be as prominent for this latest addition.

As a tight-fisted spender, I've put together my favourite MacBook Air deals below so you can invest in an undeniably excellent bit of kit to get you through work, school and more.



We've also seen some great MacBook Pro Black Friday deals for people who want a more powerful MacBook, and make sure you check out our MacBook Black Friday deals and Laptop Black Friday deals for more great offers.

Today's best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

MacBook Air 15-inch, 8GB (M2): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, the is still an impressive laptop at a good price following this new $250 discount.

MacBook Air 15-inch, 16GB (M2): was $1,699 now $1,449 at Best Buy

If you don't think 8GB of RAM is quite enough for you then Best Buy currently has a great deal on the 16GB model. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration, cutting $250 off the usual price.

Best MacBook Air Black Friday deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Air M2 (256GB): was £1,399 now £1,249.97 at Amazon

You may want to hold out until Black Friday to pick up a pricey MacBook Air but this is the lowest price yet for the M2 model. This superb machine isn't quite as good value as its M1 predecessor but it's a much more modern looking and slick machine. The bezels are thinner and the M2 chipset inside provides an impressive amount of power - enough that we'd happily recommend this one to all but the most demanding of professionals.

MacBook Air 13.6-inch, 8GB (M2): was £1,119 now £1,049 at John Lewis

Apple's latest 13.6-inch MacBook Air comes with a stylish redesign and boosted M2 processor. This model, with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD, gets a price cut, making it better value, and now just £60 more than what the older M1 model usually sells for.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £50 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy as we don't expect to see the cheapest ever price until this November for Black Friday

Not in the US or UK? Here's the best MacBook Air deals where you are...

More of today's best Black Friday deals in the US

More of today's best Black Friday deals in the UK