Hurry – Apple's impressive MacBook Air M2 drops to $799.99 at Amazon

It's hard to overstate how good the MacBook Air is. Not only does it look fantastic, but it also boasts a super-powerful M2 chip. During Black Friday, we saw this laptop drop to $749, and now it's only $50 more than that record low. That means you can pick up the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (M2) at Amazon for $799 (was $999).

It's for the 16GB model, and at this price, it's one of the more affordable MacBook deals compared to the new model. The M2 chip still offers great performance and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life, so this is a reliable option for anyone who doesn’t need the fastest MacBook around.

Today’s best MacBook Air (M2) deal

Apple MacBook Air M2: was $999 now $799 at Amazon The MacBook Air M2 boasts a stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. All of this can now be picked up for under $800 at Amazon. If you're looking for a popular entry-level laptop with plenty of power, then look no further than the MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops for students, with few people truly needing the extra power that comes from the newest M3 processor. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M2, we loved the large 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen, which is bright and supports one billion colors.

Performance is also strong, with up to 18 hours of battery life. It’s the kind of device that will feel good to take to a coffee shop for the day while you work, but you’ll also happily grab it while on the couch in the evening. Best of all, unless you’re doing something demanding, you won’t need to recharge it that day.

If you want to see what else is around, we also have other MacBook Air deals. There are also MacBook Pro deals if you need something with more oomph. For something completely different, don’t miss out on the latest laptop deals, which include many Windows models if you prefer that OS.