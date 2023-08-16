Huge MacBook sale at Best Buy - get Apple's best laptops for their cheapest prices ever

Cast your eye over our best laptops buyer's guide and you'll see a number of MacBooks make the cut, so definitely don't miss your opportunity to pick up one of Apple's premium laptops for the lowest price ever in Best Buy's latest sale.

First up is the MacBook Air 13-inch (M1) for $749.99 (was $999.99). It's the same record-low price for the laptop that we first saw back in July over Prime Day and excellent value for money. While this model is a little older now, it's still a speedy and powerful device with an impressive battery life that we awarded 4.5 out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review.

For those that want the latest model, you can also get the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) for $949 (was $1,199) - another lowest price yet and even cheaper than Amazon. It's an extra $200 more than the previous generation version but it does come with the upgraded M2 chip for even better all-around performance. It's rounded out with a thin and light design, improved battery life and a stunning display which means it also gets our approval with 4.5 out of five in our MacBook Air M2 review.

And while these prices are already the cheapest ever and two of the best laptop deals right now, you can also get extra discounts of up to $150 on select MacBooks if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member. You can sign up for My Best Buy for as little as $0 to get free shipping or read our full breakdown of the My Best Buy memberships for all the perks at each tier.

3 best MacBook deals at Best Buy

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for the same record-low price we first saw over Prime Day. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,199 now $949 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price if you'd prefer the more up-to-date model. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, though, so you'll be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller - but it's worth the upgrade if you can afford it.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip is also available for its lowest price ever. It's a tough sell at full ask as it's not a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model and the newest MacBook Air M2 is actually better value for money in our opinion (plus it's $150 cheaper at Best Buy). Still, we loved this premium Apple laptop in our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours.

The timing couldn't be much better for these MacBook deals considering we're right in the middle of this year's back to school sales. These devices are all top options if you need a powerful workstation for all your schoolwork, intense tasks and general computing needs.

We don't expect these prices to be beaten in the upcoming Labor Day sales either, so now's the time to buy if you've had your eye on a MacBook. You can have a look at the latest Best Buy discount codes for more ways to save, though, and during the next month's Best Buy Labor Day sale.