Today's best laptop deal is the Dell XPS 13 for $985 at Amazon - the lowest price ever

As the holiday season slowly approaches, plenty of great deals on tech have been cropping up, especially on older models of laptops. Retailers need to clear space before the latest devices drop in late 2023 and early 2024, and that includes the powerful 2020 Dell XPS 13.

The Dell XPS 13 9310 Ultrabook is currently on sale for $958.69 (was $1,499.97), an excellent value. The deal drops the price by a whopping 36%, bringing the price down to a record-low. We gave it a four and a half out of five stars in our review, praising its gorgeous design and 16:10 display, great battery life, and solid performance.

If you're in need of a beautiful and highly portable laptop that can handle any productivity work thanks to its tricked-out Intel Core i7 CPU, this is an excellent deal for you to take advantage of. It's easily one of the best Ultrabooks as well as one of the best Dell laptops and best laptops in general.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13 9310 Laptop: was $1,499.97 now $958.69 at Amazon

This premium Ultrabook is now 36% cheaper at Amazon, bringing the price down to $958, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. It's equipped with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's not only gorgeous but has an excellent battery life, solid performance, and a lovely display.

The Dell XPS 13 9310 is a solid Ultrabook that features an Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space. It also has a beautiful 16:10 display and only weighs a little over two and a half pounds, making it one of the best thin and light laptops.

However, it does come with a setback which is its sound quality, due to the speakers facing downward on the bottom of the chassis. Not the biggest issue but it's a shame that an otherwise high-quality Ultrabook has such poor speakers.

Considering the low pricing, this is a great sale to take advantage of if you're looking for something that can handle productivity work, streaming movies, and more with little issue.

More Dell XPS 13 deals

