Hurry: the stunning new Dell XPS 14 laptop is at its lowest-ever price for 4th of July

The 4th of July sales sees great deals appearing on a range of laptops, TVs, and appliances. This includes the Dell XPS 14, which can now be picked up at Dell for just $1,199 (was $1,699).

This portable laptop fights well above its weight and has rightfully earned the best Windows 11 laptop pick in our best laptops guide of 2024. A score of 4.5 in our recent Dell XPS 14 review shows how great this laptop really is.

The star of the show is the amazing 3.2K OLED display here, although that is an optional upgrade. The super-slim bezels make it unbelievably sleek while still maintaining room for a decent 1080p webcam. The hardware is ideal for a wide range of applications, including word processing, creative workflows, and gaming, although the RTX 4050 (optional upgrade) would be a better GPU for the latter.

Today's best Dell XPS 14 Laptop deal

Dell XPS 14 Laptop: was $1,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Dell

Considering how new the latest XPS laptop is, it's amazing that you can already get it for $500 cheaper. The specs speak for themselves with a beautiful 1200p display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, and an Intel Arc Graphics GPU - although the processing units can be beefed up if you're prepared to spend a little bit more money. For this price, you'll struggle to find anything better.

The default specs are solid but relatively rudimentary, especially the GPU. An integrated Arc graphics card will be fine for most students or home users but if you work on anything creative, then you'll want to upgrade to the NVIDIA RTX 4050. This configuration is also discounted.

Another area where upgrading is well worth considering is the display resolution. The most basic model is FHD+ (1920 x 1200) which is fairly standard for this type of laptop. If you're wanting to push towards 4K, then you can opt for the 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED, which packs more pixels into the 14-inch display.

