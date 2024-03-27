The best Dell XPS 14 and 16 deals for March 2024

If you're looking for a premium Windows laptop, the Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 should absolutely be on your shopping list. Both these models are brand new for 2024, feature gorgeous high-end designs, and come packed with the latest components.

Launching at $1,699 / £1,699 and $1,899 / £1,849 respectively, both these laptops are extremely pricey buys - but the good news is there are already Dell XPS 14 deals and Dell XPS 16 deals to check out. Right now, for example, the Dell TechFest Sale in the US has price cuts of up to $300 - absolutely fantastic considering these are new models.

Outside of the US, Dell XPS 14 deals and Dell XPS 16 deals aren't readily available, which is to be expected for the first few months after release. We're creating this page for the long term, however, so it's going to be a superb resource for discounts once these models are reduced.

Over the next few months we should start to see more discounts on these models crop up so don't hesitate to bookmark this page right now. We'll also be posting our full reviews for these new machines shortly, so stay tuned for more.

Today's best Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 deals

Dell XPS 14: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-14-laptop/spd/xps-14-9440-laptop/usexcpbts9440gtxz" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,759 now $1,549 at Dell

Processor: Intel Ultra 7 155H

Graphics: Intel Arc

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Here we go folks - the first-ever discount on the Dell XPS 14. And barely a few weeks after launch, no less. The Dell TechFest Sale currently offers an excellent $200 discount on this baseline Ultra 7 / Intel Arc configuration, which is absolutely awesome considering this is a new model. Note, however, that this Dell sale is a limited-time-only event so don't hesitate to pick this deal up if you're interested.

Dell XPS 16: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-16-laptop/spd/xps-16-9640-laptop/usexcpbts9640gvml" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $2,459 now $2,149 at Dell

Processor: Intel Ultra 7 155H

Graphics: RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB And, if you'd prefer a larger (and more powerful) model, consider this huge $300 discount on the brand-new Dell XPS 16. Again, this is the first-ever deal we've seen on this premium Ultrabook so it's definitely not one to miss if you're looking to pick one up immediately. With a potent combination of a 1TB SSD and RTX 4050, this is a great option if you need a productivity workhorse.

When will the best Dell XPS 14 and 16 deals drop?

Outside of the excellent options we currently have in the Dell TechFest sale, it's usually a few months until we see regular price cuts on Dell XPS machines after release. Usually, Dell hosts a 'Black Friday in July' sale that's particularly good for discounts on XPS machines - although nothing has been confirmed for 2024 yet.

Outside of the July sale, the best time for XPS deals (and any tech deals for that matter), is Black Friday in November. If you're willing to wait, we're almost certainly going to see more discounts on the XPS 14 and 16 models - especially in territories outside of the US.

Current Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 models

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell XPS 14 (2024) Premium, powerful, portable CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H | Graphics: Intel Arc - RTX 4050 | RAM: 16GB - 64GB | Screen: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) – OLED (3200 x 2000) | Storage: 512GB – 4TB SSD $1,699 at Dell Check Amazon Premium design Option for an OLED display Powerful components No high-end GPU Pricier than the 13-inch

The Dell XPS 14 is a great choice if you're looking for a sleek and portable laptop that can handle intensive applications. Is it pricey? Yes, but it's a stunning Ultrabook that offers the best features that Dell has to offer in 2024.

The Dell XPS 14 has a design that's almost identical to last year's Dell XPS 13 Plus - with a distinctive no-trackpad look and edge-to-edge keyboard. These are nice little touches to the gorgeous all-aluminum chassis and give the laptop a more contemporary and premium feel versus the older iterations.

At $1,699 / £1,699 the Dell XPS 14 is significantly more expensive than the new 13-inch model, but its larger size does allow for some extra ports - which is one area that's proven contentious with the new 13-inch models. For example, the measly two Thunderbolt 4 ports have been bumped up to three - and you'll also get a microSDXC card reader that could be handy depending on your use.

Check out our Dell XPS 14 hands-on review for more details on this model.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell XPS 16 (2024) The performance king CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H - Ultra 9 185H | Graphics: Intel Arc - RTX 4070 | RAM: 16GB - 64GB | Screen: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) – OLED (3200 x 2000) | Storage: 512GB – 4TB SSD $1,899 at Dell Check Amazon High-end graphics card Ultra 9 processors Pricey

If you're looking for a portable powerhouse, then the latest Dell XPS 16 is a pricey but worthwhile buy. Starting at $1,899 / £1,849 makes it significantly more expensive than the 14-inch model but it's currently the highest-end Ultrabook offered from Dell with a compelling array of performance-focused specs.

For example, there are options to upgrade the baseline Intel Core Ultra 7 155H to a more powerful Ultra 9 185H, and you can also bump up the graphics card to an RTX 4070 - a high-end spec that's not usually seen outside of bespoke gaming laptops.

While we'd still recommend an actual gaming laptop for those looking for outright in-game performance, the Dell XPS 16 is a superb all-in-one option for someone who wants a machine that can handle a little bit of everything. It's of course a little larger than the 14-inch model but those who work long hours at their laptops may appreciate the extra screen real estate.

See our Dell XPS 16 hands-on review for a detailed look at this model.

