Dell launches a huge spring sale with up to $400 off – I've picked the 4 best laptop deals
Get top-rated Inspiron and XPS devices from $279.99
I always look at any new Dell sale, as the manufacturer regularly has some of the best offers on laptops to suit a variety of needs and budgets. That's the case again with its latest spring sale, which features savings of up to $400 off laptops, gaming laptops, monitors, and more.
• Browse the full Spring Sale at Dell
I'm focusing on the laptop deals here, including prices as low as $279.99 for everyday Inspiron machines and powerful XPS devices.
My top pick is this Dell Inspiron 14 for $549.99 (was $949.99), as it's a powerful all-around laptop that can handle the majority of work and productivity tasks. That's thanks to some high-end components such as an Intel Core 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. The $400 discount is massive, too, for a machine with this spec.
For a cheaper option, you could consider this Dell Inspiron 15 for $299.99 (was $449.99). A similar version has been $50 cheaper in the past, but this is still a good price for a laptop designed for light, everyday use.
I've gone into more detail on both of these devices below if you want more info and selected a couple more of the best laptop deals in the current spring sale.
If the exact spec or price you want isn't available today, check back again soon as the manufacturer regularly updates its offers, and I always keep a close eye on the Dell deals throughout the day.
Dell Spring Sale - the 4 best laptop deals
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
Here's the laptop that I think is the best deal in Dell's latest sale. It's $400 off this machine that features a top-end Intel Core 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 1TGB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with multitasking and handling more demanding work and productivity tasks. And at 14 inches, it's a much more portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
One of the best cheap laptops in Dell's latest sale is this Inspiron 15 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a surprisingly large 512GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I've seen a similar spec for $50 cheaper in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
If you still want a larger 15-inch display, then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is the best option in the latest Dell sale. It has a few more dated components, so I'd push for the Inspiron 14 above if your budget stretches a little further. However, you still get a solid Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Overall, it's a strong mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
There have been lower prices for the powerful Dell XPS 14 in the past, but not on this exact specification. This is a great price for a modern machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD. It's a high spec at a high price, but it will give you the power to smash through all demanding jobs and creative tasks if you prefer a Windows device over an Apple MacBook.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
