Save $800 on one of the best gaming PCs, the Alienware Aurora r15
This Alienware deal is cheaper than building one yourself
Dell features some of the best gaming PCs on the market, with powerful specs that supercharge your gaming experience with the best PC games. However, the premium pricing can put them out of reach for the average buyer. But this massive discount on one of the best gaming desktops on the market could make premium power much more attainable.
The Alienware Aurora r15 is $3,099.99 at Dell.com, for a massive discount of $800. This one comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of storage. And if you're willing to pull back on the specs just a bit you can get an even larger discount of $1,438.30 on Amazon, which nets you a still impressive RTX 4080 16GB graphics card and 1TB of storage.
If you're interested in getting your hands on an excellent gaming PC, then you definitely want to take advantage of this amazing sale while you still can.
Today's best Alienware Aurora r15 gaming PC deal
Alienware Aurora r15: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/desktop-computers/alienware-aurora-r15-gaming-desktop/spd/alienware-aurora-r15-amd-desktop/wdr15amd50h" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was
$3,899.99 now $3,099.99 at Dell
This gaming PC comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of storage. The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAlienware-Aurora-R15-Gaming-Desktop%2Fdp%2FB0C2VX6HN8%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Amazon version on sale for $2,461.69 features an RTX 4080 16GB graphics card and 1TB of storage.
The Alienware Aurora r15 reviewed incredibly well with TechRadar, receiving a perfect five-star rating from us. We praised its beautiful and uniquely designed chassis, next-gen specs and performance, improved ventilation system, and surprisingly lightweight for a gaming PC with the best processor and best graphics card loaded inside.
Its only downside is that it's extremely expensive, though this sale does help with that too. And you can check out other Alienware Aurora deals that better fit your budget.
