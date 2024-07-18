One of the best post-Prime Day deals for the HP Omen 40L gaming PC isn't even on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still some excellent deals you can score now if you're fast, even at other retailers. Best Buy is offering one such deal with the HP Omen 40L gaming PC.

The HP Omen 40L is just $999 at Best Buy, down from $1,279.99, which is nearly $300 off the retail price. And looking at our reviews of the other HP Omen gaming PCs, the HP Omen 45L and the HP Omen 25L, the 40L is an excellent buy in its own right thanks to its great specs, solid performance, gorgeous chassis, and ease of upgrading.

If you've been looking to improve your gaming setup with a future-proof rig - not only spec-wise but in terms of upgrades - then this is one of the best gaming PCs you can get for this price point. But hurry, as this sale won't last forever.

Today's best HP Omen 40L deal

HP Omen 40L: was $1,279.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB This is already an excellent future-proof gaming PC thanks to the 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but what really takes it over the edge is the RTX 4060 graphics card. Couple that with how easy it is to upgrade and this current deal that lowers the price below $1,000, and you've got an excellent investment.

The HP Omen 40L is a solid entry in the Omen series of gaming PCs. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also features a roomy and gorgeous chassis that makes upgrades a breeze.

It's best for 1080p gaming, and thanks to its Nvidia DLSS 3 frame generation support, it runs the best PC games like Total War: Warhammer 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 at high settings with ease. This is definitely the gaming PC to invest in if you're interested in one that will last for years.

