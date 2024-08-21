This gorgeous Asus Zephyrus G16 with a powerful RTX 4070 is $400 off at Best Buy

Are you after a sleek Intel gaming laptop with creator appeal? Then look no further than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy for $1,199.99 (was $1,599.99). This 25% discount will give you a slick 16-inch 240Hz G-Sync display paired up with an incredibly powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

This 16-inch Asus gaming laptop is currently $400 off its usual price in the early Best Buy Labor Day sales, which is a generous discount for a higher-end laptop. It doesn't have the absolute latest specs, but this model of the G16 still holds up as one of the beefier options on the market with its RTX 4070 GPU and 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is the 16-inch version of Asus' slimmest gaming laptop. It comes equipped with a 13th-generation Intel core and RTX 4070, Nvidia's latest mid-range graphics card. That, plus its 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, make it a respectable option for anyone looking for their first gaming laptop or for those looking to trade in their older machine for something more future-proof.

I love the summary in our 2024 Zephyrus G16 review: "16-inches of 240Hz G-Sync goodness paired up with a powerful GPU". That sounds pretty tempting, doesn't it? The lyrical waxing doesn't end there. Our reviewer goes on to praise, "the mix of performance, style, and portability," which makes the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 one of our favorite premium gaming laptops.

As the "air-like" name might suggest, this line is known for maximizing powerful performance in a sleek, portable design. As mentioned earlier, the G16 boasts an RTX 4070 and a 13th-generation Intel core (the latest is 14th gen). It also offers a respectable 16 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – not quite 1TB, but spacious enough to store plenty of your favorite games and apps.

