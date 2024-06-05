Get not just one but two Apple HomePod Mini speakers for an incredible price of $150

The best smark speakers are ideal for bringing the best music into the home as well as making a range of life tasks easier. It is now more affordable than ever to have these smart devices around your home thanks to Verizon's deal that lets you get two Apple HomePod Mini's for $150 (was $199.98).

The HomePod Mini is the best smart speaker for integration with Siri and if you're already in the Apple ecosystem, then it's one of the best choices for keeping everything beautifully Apple. The 25% discount makes it more affordable to have surround sound in your living room or in multiple rooms of the house. To see the discount applied, you must add two HomePod Mini speakers to your cart, and you'll see the sale price of $149.98.

Today's best Apple HomePod Mini deal

Apple HomePod Mini: was $199.98 now $150 at Verizon

Get a second HomePod Mini for half price, when you add two speakers to your cart at Verizon. With incredible sound quality, beautiful design, and the Siri assistant, you'll have everything you need to enjoy your favorite album or read out instructions when baking the yummiest cake. Apple's budget-friendly smart speaker is more affordable than ever.

Our HomePod Mini Review says, "The audio performance is the key reason to buy this smart speaker." Considering how small it is, the bass isn't too heavy, the vocals aren't lost in the mix, and when you pair two minis, the stereo experience is really immersive. This is the perfect mix of value for money and sound quality.

It's not possible to ask Siri to play music from other music providers, such as Spotify. You can do it through AirPlay, but this speaker is really set up for users who use Apple Music. You can obviously control it with your voice, but with the sleek design, you'll also get a range of physical controls, including volume up/down, previous/next track, play/pause, and summon Siri.

