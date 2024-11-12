Get vlog ready with this early Black Friday deal on the Sony ZV-1F

When vlogging, you need your camera to be fast and responsive. There's no use getting caught up with complicated settings when the shot is disappearing. With that in mind, we've spotted that one of the best vlogger cameras is now discounted by $100. Be quick and bag the Sony ZV-1F at Best Buy for $399.99 (was $499.99).

Early Black Friday deals are appearing everywhere and with 25% off this ideal grab-and-go camera for vloggers, there's no better time to get up and running with video capturing your life. The deal is for both the black and the white models.

Today's best Sony ZV-1F deal

Sony ZV-1F: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy This vlogging camera has Sony’s impressive SteadyShot stabilization technology, which looks amazing when filming 4K video footage. It also has industry-leading autofocus and face-tracking so your shot will always look amazing no matter what you're up against. The fully articulating screen means you can easily shoot in selfie mode while guaranteeing everything is framed perfectly. All for $399.99 for Black Friday? Bargain.

Sony designs and manufactures some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market and that's evidenced in our Sony ZV-1F review. Intelligent Auto modes read the scene so all the settings and exposure levels are dialled in for you. This is perfect for grabbing and shooting.

Our reviewer said that the image stabilization "is super impressive, while the face and eye tracking is second to none, as is standard for Sony cameras". The compact design means it fits easily into a pocket and at this price, it is perfect for beginner vloggers.

If you'd like to explore other options, then the best place to start is our best entry-level mirrorless cameras guide. We have a range of options from different manufacturers. If you're set on Sony then you'll want our best Sony cameras page instead.